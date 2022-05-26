The Sun Prairie High School musical “Mamma Mia!” will be among the honorees at The Jerry Awards, scheduled to be presented beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at Overture Hall in Madison.
“We’re thrilled to announce 400-plus award recipients this year within the 85 productions around the state in 75 communities of varying sizes and theater programs with varying budgets,” said Tim Sauers, Overture’s chief artistic experiences officer.
“After a two-year pause, it was amazing to get out and see musical theater performed in high schools around the state,” Sauers added. “This year, the cast, crew and production teams navigated new challenges, and everyone rose to the occasion. We look forward to celebrating their work in Overture Hall in June.”
Sun Prairie’s “Mamma Mia!” is among 17 musicals being honored from high schools around the state. Honorees include:
Marsha Heuer, direction and choreography;
Kelsey Odorizzi, musical direction;
Steve Sveum, musical direction;
Ken Keith, scenic design;
Lindsey Hoel-Neds, scenic design;
Maddy Werschem, lighting design;
Sharon White, costume design;
Kara Shannon, costume design; and
Matthew Weyer, sound design.
Individual performance honorees include:
Outstanding Lead Performer — Aleah Frank (Donna) in “Mamma Mia!” and for portraying Bea in “Something Rotten” presented by the Verona Area Community Theater.
Outstanding Supporting Performer — Oliver Herold for portraying Harry Bright in “Mamma Mia!”
Spirit Award — Aleah Frank and Micah Friedman for “Mamma Mia!”
Two outstanding performers will be selected at The Jerry Awards to represent the program at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) competition in New York City.
Participation statistics for The Jerry Awards for the 2021-22 season include:
• 85 productions;
• 79 schools/community theater organizations;
• 48 schools are represented in the 81 Outstanding Lead Performance Award recipients;
• 23 counties;
• 40 reviewers (three reviewers attended each production);
• 450+ students performing in annual awards shows in Overture Hall; and
8,500 people involved in the Jerry Awards through engagement with their local high school musical.
The Jerry Awards is a high school musical awards program that encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater.
The program began in the 2009-10 school year with 23 productions within 45 miles of Madison and has since expanded across the state through partnerships with Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, The Grand Theater and Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
Educators and industry professionals review productions at Wisconsin high schools and/or community theater organizations and provide valuable feedback to students. In its first decade, the Jerry Awards engaged more than 700,000 students, teachers, theater professionals and community members.
To be eligible for the Jerry Awards, high schools apply in the fall or spring to have their musical reviewed by the program. Three adjudicators (industry professionals and educators) are assigned to see the show and write a critique evaluating it in various categories such as performance, design and direction.
Critiques are compiled and sent to each school with nominations. In addition to the critique and being recognized at the awards show, participating students are eligible to audition for the Jerry Ensemble, become a student critic and receive special ticket offers to performances at Overture Center, Marcus Performing Arts Center, The Grand Theater and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.
Overture Center for the Arts is a 501©(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year; learn more at overture.org .