Each month, the Sun Prairie Public Library presents recommendations about new and popular books entitled Goodreads. This month's Goodreads include:
Fiction
“The Book Eaters” by Sunyi Dean -- A compelling contemporary fantasy, Dean’s debut novel is a story of motherhood and sacrifice; of queer identity and self-acceptance; of gilded lies and false beliefs. Out on the Yorkshire Moors lives a secret line of people for whom books are food, and who retain all of a book's content after eating it.
To them, spy novels are a peppery snack; romance novels are sweet and delicious. Eating a map can help them remember destinations. Devon is part of The Family, an old and reclusive clan of book eaters.
Her brothers grow up feasting on stories of valor and adventure, and Devon, like all female book eaters, is raised on a carefully curated diet of fairytales and cautionary stories. But, as well all know, life doesn’t always result in happy endings,
“The Island” by Adrian McKinty -- After moving from a small country town to Seattle, Heather Baxter marries Tom, a widowed doctor with a young son and teenage daughter. A working vacation overseas seems like the perfect way to bring the new family together, but once they travel into the Australian outback, the kids want absolutely nothing to do with their new mom. When the family discovers a remote Dutch Island, off-limits to outsiders, the family bribes their way in via ferry in hopes of bonding and adventure.
However, as soon as they set foot on the island, the close band of locals is less than welcoming and everything feels wrong. Then the nightmare begins…Also available in large print and on audio CD.
Nonfiction
“How the World Really Works” by Smil Vaclav -- An essential analysis of the modern science and technology by a leading researcher investigates what science does and does not accomplish. With so much information at our fingertips, most of us still don’t know how the world really works.
Vaclav explains seven of the most fundamental realities governing our survival and prosperity. It’s a much-needed reality check because before we can tackle problems effectively, we must understand the facts.
Ultimately, Smil attempts to answer one of the most profound question of our age: are we irrevocably doomed or headed towards a brighter utopia.
“The Women’s House of Detention” by Hugh Ryan -- The Women's House of Detention, Greenwich Village's most forbidding and forgotten queer landmark, stood from 1929 to 1974, imprisoning tens of thousands from all over New York City.
The forgotten stories of the incarcerated queer women and trans-masculine people present a unique argument for prison abolition. The "House of D" acted as a nexus, drawing queer women from every corner of the city. Some of these women were famous, but the majority were working-class people, incarcerated for the "crimes" of being poor and unfeminine.
Today, approximately 40 percent of women in prison identify as queer; in earlier decades, his number was almost certainly higher. An exceptional exploration into the roots of this unfortunate history, connecting misogyny, racism, state-sanctioned sexual violence, sex work, and the failures of prison reform. Yet at the same time “The Women's House of Detention” illustrates how queer autonomy emerged in the direst of circumstances. This is the story of one building and so much more.
Large Print
“The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner -- When her twenty-two-year-old stepdaughter, Ruby, announces her engagement to her pandemic boyfriend, Sarah Danhauser is shocked, but the wheels are in motion, and she’s already set a date – just three months away.
The road to a wedding day usually comes with a few bumps, especially when family secrets are revealed. Confrontations and revelations that will touch every member of the family, ensuring that nothing will ever be the same.
Also available on audio CD and in Overdrive.
“Take Your Breath Away” by Linwood Barclay -- One weekend, while Andrew Mason was on a fishing trip, his wife vanishes without a trace. Almost everyone believes that he got away with murder because it’s always the husband, right?
The police could never build a strong case against, but Andy hit rock bottom, turning to drink, losing his friends, and nearly loses his business – he’s a pariah in the place he once called home.
Six years later, Andy has finally put his life back together. He’s moved away, settled with a new partner, and life is good, but his peaceful world is about to shatter. One day a woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to his wife shows up, and dark suspicions, resurface. Will he stay alive long enough to unearth the answers? Also available on audio CD and in Overdrive.
Audiobooks
“The Change” by Kirsten Miller -- “Big Little Lies” meets “The Witches of Eastwick”—a gloriously entertaining and knife-sharp feminist revenge fantasy about three women whose midlife crisis brings unexpected new powers—putting them on a collision course with the evil that lurks in their wealthy beach town. Also available in Overdrive.
“Trailed” by Kathryn Miles -- A riveting deep dive into the unsolved murder of two free-spirited and adventurous young women murdered while hiking in the Shenandoah National Park and a journalist's obsession with discovery the truth, which led to a new theory of who the real killer might be – and it’s not the man in jail.
Teen
“I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston -- After 17-year-olds Chole and Shara (Chole's rival for valedictorian) kiss, Shara vanishes, leaving both Chole and the two boys who are also enamored with the girl who disappeared decide to follow the clues that she left behind.
As they search, Chloe starts to suspect there might be more to Shara and her small Alabama town than she thought.
“Queen of Tiles” by Hanna Alkaf -- “They Wish They Were Us” meets “The Queen’s Gambit” in the world of competitive Scrabble, when a teen girl is forced to investigate the mysterious death of her best friend, a year after the fact, when her Instagram comes back to life with cryptic posts and messages.
Children’s
“Fancy Pants” by Dawn Quigley -- Filled with lots of glitter, raised pinkies, and humorous misunderstandings, this second book in the “Jo Jo Makoons” series--written by Dawn Quigley and illustrated by Tara Audibert--is filled with the joy of a young Ojibwe girl discovering her very own special shine from the inside out.
First grader Jo Jo Makoons knows how to do a lot of things, like how to play jump rope, how to hide her peas in her milk, and how to be helpful in her classroom. But there's one thing Jo Jo doesn't know how to do: be fancy. She has a lot to learn before her Aunt Annie's wedding! Favorite purple unicorn notebook in hand, Jo Jo starts exploring her Ojibwe community to find ways to be fancy.
“The World Belonged to Us” by Jacqueline Woodson -- A group of kids celebrate the joy and freedom of summer on their Brooklyn block.