Madison Parks and Dane County Parks are offering a permit-free disc golf day on Saturday, May 28 at four local disc golf courses. Each course offers its own unique landscape and features.
City of Madison Parks courses include:
Elver Park (18 holes) - 1250 McKenna Boulevard
Hiestand Park (18 holes) - 4302 Milwaukee Street
Dane County Parks courses are:
Vallarta-Ast at Token Creek County Park (27 holes) - Golfers should be aware the main entrance is closed for road repaving, so use the alternate entrance at 4036 Anderson Road.
Capital Springs Recreation Area (18 holes) - Located at 3398 Lake Farm Rd.
Snap a photo of yourself enjoying Free Disc Golf day and tag #madisonparks or #danecountyparks. To access these courses outside of the free day, a daily or annual Disc Golf Permit is required.
Learn more about the City of Madison Disc Golf program or purchase a permit at www.cityofmadison.com/parks/discgolf.
Learn more about the Dane County Parks Disc Golf program or purchase a permit at: https://www.danecountyparks.com/recreation/disc-golf
