A Sun Prairie woman is producing the next Broom Street Theatre production in Madison with the goal of eventually doing more in live theater production in the future.
Deb Meyer (Assistant Producer) is a playwright, director, and producer. Her work includes Curses! A Fractured Fairies’ Tale, The Whole Shebang, Cobble Me This, and numerous witty shorts. She was Founder of Leap of Faith Productions, which produced video shorts which have been viewed globally.
Meyer jumped at the chance to work on a BST production because it’s been on her bucket list for years. One of her favorite lines from the play is: “A HAPPY LANDINGS Book is a ray of sunshine in the dismal swamp we call our world.” Meyer is a member of the Dramatists Guild, New Play Exchange, Playwrights Center, and Playwrights Ink.
“Yes, it’s, you know, it’s kind of an alternate. It’s not like ‘theater,’ you know, like Overture theater,” Meyer said in a recent interview about why it’s on her bucket list. “They kind of do different things, and I’ve always just wanted to get in there and see how they do what they do. And I am doing that.”
The schedule is full-time right now, Meyer said, with rehearsals going five nights a week.
“So I work with the actors — giving them lines if they need it, or if another actor can’t show up, I run lines with them. I’m overseeing the budget and making the calendar, I’m getting props when they need them,” Meyer said regarding her role as producer. “Basically, anything that falls through the gaps, I’m just filling in and taking care of it. I’ll be running checks for all the productions — I will be doing either sound or lights or both.”
Broom Street Theatre in Madison will present the world premiere of Happy Landings by Pamela Monk, directed by Jan Levine Thal beginning on Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m.
Monk hails from the East Coast, but Meyer told the story about a unique connection to Levine Thal that brought the play to Broom Street, which is a black box theater.
“The way it got to Madison was she and the director are in an online playwriting group. And so this Jan, who is the director, heard this script and thought ‘That was fun. That’s a great script.’ So she contacted [Artistic Director] Doug Reed at Broom Street and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this great script. I think we should do it.’ And so he’s like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ So it’s unusual for someone that far away to be bringing a script to Madison,” Meyer said.
Meyer learned about the play from Levine Thal because she is in a different playwright group with the director. After Levine Thal mentioned she needed.a producer, Meyer said she jumped at the chance because she’s always wanted to produce a play at Broom Street.
Happy Landings, is a zany comedy in which authors rework well-known tragedies, giving them joyful endings. In Little Women, for example, Beth survives her illness and makes her living playing piano. Then there’s the writer who pens biographies from the point of view of insects. And the guy who fakes his death to get published. Add to that, unlikely romances and fake swords. What could be more fun? The play has no violence except that done to great literature. The cast includes Joel Davidson, Sara Beth Hahner, Meaghan Heires, Cynthia Klawitter, Kimberly Onyekwe, Bryan Royston, Steven E. Smith, and Martha White.
Why should Sun Prairie residents see the two hour production (including intermission) of Happy Landings?
“First, a black box production is extremely actor focused,” Meyer said. “You have to make it all work, without an elaborate stage design or props.”
The second reason has a lot to do with Meyer’s personal mantra: Laughter refreshes the soul.
“Well, for people from Sun Prairie — like most people — it’s been a crappy couple of years,” Meyer said, referring to COVID-19 and the associated isolation. “And this is a very light hearted — there’s nothing dramatic or depressing — there’s no swearing or violence. It’s fun. And everybody I think could use a couple hours of just set aside the world and escape into this little world and have fun.”
Learn more about Meyer’s work online at: https://newplayexchange.org/users/61635/deb-meyer
“I would just encourage people if they want a night out, and escape from reality,” Meyer added, “that this would be a great opportunity.”
Broom Street Theatre, located at 1119 Williamson St. in Madison, is currently a pay-what-you-can venue, something that Meyer said is “because great art should be available to everyone.” You can purchase tickets in advance by calling 608-244-8338.
Happy Landings performs Friday, June 3, 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 4, 8 p.m.; Thursday, June 9, 8 p.m.; Friday, June 10, 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m.; Thursday, June 16, 8pm; Friday, June 17, 8 p.m.; Saturday June 18, 8 p.m.; Thursday, June 23, 8 p.m.; Friday, June 24, 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, a 2 p.m. matinee performance.