Get that fresh-off-the-grill bratwurst taste on Saturday June 4, when the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie presents a brat fry from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane. Proceeds will benefit The Explore Children's Museum of Sun Prairie.
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie is excited to be holding a 2nd Annual Brat Fry Fundraiser to benefit the Explore Children’s Museum on Saturday, June 4 at the Colonial Club, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The meal includes bratwursts, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Brats cost $5 and hot dogs are $3. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
The Colonial Club is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane.
This year’s Brat Fry will include Drive Through Service, walk up and seating locations.
All proceeds benefit the Explore Children’s Museum in Sun Prairie.
Explore Children’s Museum’s mission is to provide meaningful opportunities, inspire participation in purposeful play, and promote lifelong learning.
Optimist Board President Adam Schleicher said the fundraiser for Explore will result in knowledge-driven play for children.
“I am excited to have a children’s museum in our community," Schleicher said. "I am passionate about bringing learning opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics to children in a fun play-based atmosphere. A dedicated space for our children to play, learn and grow will be a tremendous asset for our community for years to come."
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has been supporting Sun Prairie area youth since 1967. Programs and service projects that the club is involved in include an Essay Contest, Oratorical Contest, Tri-Star Basketball, Hero Appreciation, and Optimist Students of the Month -- to name a few.
For more information about our club please contact Club President Ray Thomson by phone at 608-630-6101 or via email at rthomson@cityofsunprairie.com. The club currently meets at the Colonial Club and gathers on Wednesdays, at noon.
Optimist International has nearly 70,000 adult and youth members in about 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International, call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org .