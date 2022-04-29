The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities and events taking place throughout the community in May 2022. This month’s library activities include:
Closed for In-Service and Memorial DayThe Sun Prairie Public Library will be closed on Friday, May 6 for staff In-service and Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day. The drive-through book drops will remain open on both days.
Children’s & Teen ServicesStorytimes are in full swing, we are offering both virtual and in-person options. Please keep an eye on the website and events calendar for exact days and times.
The library is offering a mix of virtual and in-person programs, including: Young Explorers Club, Lego Club, Family Fun, Gaming with Sammy, Tween Book Club, Teen Creativity Club, Teen Book Club, Teen Gaming and more — visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/sppl-kids-page for more information.
Adult ServicesPakistani Vegetarian Dish Demo -- On Sunday, May 8 from 2-3 p.m., the Library Community Room hosts a very delicious Pakistani Vegetarian Dish demonstration facilitated by local chef, Huma Siddiqui, and prepared with her own White Jasmine signature spices.
The menu will include red lentils with spinach and cholay, garbanzo beans cooked in a spicy tomato sauce with onions, chili powder, garam masala, and cilantro, all topped with raita, a yummy and unique yogurt sauce.
Advanced registration is required. To attend, please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Wearing a mask is not required, but strongly recommended.
Nutrition and Mental Health -- On Monday, May 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, this talk, will cover some of the key vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional considerations that impact mental health and the foods that can help support this important aspect of wellness.
Presented by registered dietician and nutrition expert, Laura Poe Mathes, the program will be held via Zoom. To receive the registration information, please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com.
Programs for Job Seekers -- Join us during the month of May for a series of programs geared towards for job seekers. Registration is required. For more details and to register to attend, please visit our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. All programs will be held in the Library Community Room. Wearing a mask is not required but is strongly recommended. Job seeker sessions include:
Job Interview Tips -- Tuesday, May 10 6-7 p.m.
Resume Info Session with Urban League of Greater Madison -- Tuesday, May 17, 6-7 p.m.
LinkedIn for Job Seekers -- Monday, May 23 from 6-7 p.m.
Wisconsin Farms & Farmers’ Markets -- On Thursday, May 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Library Community Room hosts a mental road trip — and perhaps plan a few delicious real ones — when Wisconsin-based travel and food writer Kristine Hansen will discuss her book “Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets: Tours, Trails, and Attractions”.
A celebrated journalist, Hansen is also the author of the “Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet, and Savory Recipes from the State’s Best Creameries.” In addition, Hansen is a regular contributor to a number of publications.
Books will be available for sale and signing after the program. Advanced registration is required. To attend, please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Wearing a mask is not required, but strongly recommended.
Women & Cocktails -- On Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Library Community Room hosts this event that shows there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to women and cocktails.
Alcohol is not only a means of celebration and relaxation for women, who played a unique role in the history of liquor, were incredibly active during prohibition, and made a huge contribution to the industry — some legal and some not.
Hear all about it from self-described “author and spirited guide to all things culinary and drink,” Wisconsin writer, Jeanette Hurt. She has given TED Talks, contributes to various publications, and has written twelve cookbooks, including “Drink Like a Woman”, “Wisconsin Cocktails”, and most recently “The Unofficial ALDI Cookbook”.
A mocktail-making demonstration will conclude the program, followed by a book sale and signing. Advanced registration is required. To attend, please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Wearing a mask is not required, but strongly recommended.
Dream Bus BookmobileJoin the Dream Bus bookmobile on Monday nights at Rolling Prairie apartments, The Element on Main apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools, The Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, and the Sun Prairie YMCA. Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more! Masks are recommended. The schedule for the Bookmobile appearances is:
Mondays: Rolling Prairie Apartments, 415 S. Bird Street from 4 — 4:25 p.m. then The Element on Main Apartments, 102 Park Circle from 4:30 — 4:55 p.m. followed by Vandenburg Heights Park — 1020 Vandenburg St., from 5- 5:25 p.m.
COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicsPublic Health Madison & Dane County will be holding walk-in vaccine clinics in the library’s Community Room on Fridays 5/13, 5/20 and 5/27 from 3-5:30 p.m. Everyone 5 and older is welcome.
No ID or insurance required, but children 5-17 must have a parent or guardian present.
First, second, and booster doses will be offered.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson available while supplies last.
2022 Library GalaJoin Sun Prairie Library staff, supporters and patrons for the Gatsby Gala at The Loft at 132 — located at 132 Market St. above Full Mile Brewing Company & Kitchen — on Friday night , May 20th from 6-8:30 p.m. for a fun night with live music from Underground Sound Jazz, and delicious food by Salvatore’s, Buck and Honey’s and Beans ‘n Cream.
To learn more about this event and to purchase tickets, visit the website sunlibfoundation.org/gala-2022.