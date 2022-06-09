The Sun Prairie Garden Club hosts its 2022 Garden Tour June 10 from 5-8 p.m. and June 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., showcasing a wide range of colorful gardens in the Sun Prairie area.
Through the tour, the club invites the public to experience the beauty of gardening. The cost is $5 per person and children under 12 are free.
“Gardening is like a curse in a way,” Sun Prairie Garden Club President Diane Powelka said. “Once you get out there you don’t want to leave because you’re having so much fun. Your mind wanders and you lose track of time.”
Five home gardens are featured in the tour. Tanoea Norman-Krisher and Ron Krisher, located at 3497 Whytecliff Way, have used their large yard for various perennials and annual accents. The sunny backyard is flooded with color from avens, daylilies and cranesbill. The front yard is decorated with driftwood, mushrooms and a water fountain, as well as Norman-Krisher’s collection of hostas. She said her gardens “emit a feeling of serenity,” and she likes to have fun with her gardens without any rhyme or reason.
Julie Malider’s garden at 3161 Lorrabud Lane features tulips, daffodils and quince decorating the yard. Around a decade ago, she started from scratch and has added to her yard each year. Her August 2020 Garden of the Month is showered with lilies, roses, bee balm, coneflowers and much more. Her philosophy is to weed often and add annuals for extra color.
Powelka has been a member of the club since 1990 and loves spreading the joy of gardening through garden tours.
“We thought it would be interesting to check on different gardens,” Powelka said. “It is the most exciting thing to tell someone that they’ve been chosen for Garden of the Month. People are thrilled that we chose their gardens.”
Maggie Callahan’s garden at 3235 Old Fox Run was the May 2021 Garden of the Month and is also featured in the garden tour. It is full of perennials after she grew tired of replacing annuals for the past 25 years. Her spring gardens include bleeding hearts, tulips and daffodils. In summer, there are colorful coral bells and bright white candytuft. Also featured are delphinium and double knockout roses.
Diane Wiersema’s garden at 935 Thunderbird Lane exemplifies using a garden as an artist’s palette and was named the October 2019 Garden of the Month. It is full of brightly colored annuals that include a variety of shapes, textures and sizes. Wiersema has many favorites, ranging from gerbera daisies to geraniums and zinnias to coleuses: flowers are her addiction. As for Powelka, her favorite is Jack-in-the-pulpit, but she said there are so many beautiful plants to choose from.
The final garden featured is owned by Linda and Chuck McCafferty, who bought their property at 443 Woodview Drive 30 years ago with very few plants. Today, their garden consists of a variety of hosta, hellebore, Virginia bluebells, wild ginger, hydrangea, hibiscus and much more. The McCaffertys are Sun Prairie Garden Club members and are hoping that their recently relocated vegetable garden will thrive in its first year.
Tickets for the 2022 Garden Tour can be purchased at the McCafferty residence, 443 Woodview Drive.
The Sun Prairie Garden Club, founded in 1963, has many programs that improve gardening skills and works on civic beautification. Some of the club’s activities include Adopt-A-Highway and a Blooming of Sun Prairie boulevard garden. For more information, contact Sun Prairie Garden Club President Diane Powelka at 608-837-6308 or jpowelka@chorus.net .