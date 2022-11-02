Film Review - Ticket to Paradise

This image released by Universal Pictures shows George Clooney, right, and Julia Roberts in "Ticket to Paradise."

 Vince Valitutti - handout one time use, Universal Pictures

Good for “Ticket to Paradise,” keeping its No. 2 spot at the domestic box office over Halloween weekend despite the challenge of so-called “scary” movies.

It really speaks to how poorly the horror slate was handled this year when every Halloween-friendly release loses out to not only the second weekend of the undeniable blockbuster “Black Adam,” but the second weekend of this innocuous romantic comedy as well.