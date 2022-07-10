The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance.
This week’s activities include:
Monday, July 11
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
• Crafts with Sally 9 a.m.
• Meet the Democratic Candidates running for District 46 Forum. 1 p.m. Community Welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Hyland sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, July 15
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
The community is welcome to come to the club on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. to hear from the five Democratic candidates – Syed Abbas, Analiese Eicher, Andrew Hysell, Mike Jacobs and Melissa Ratcliff –vying to be the party’s nominee to fill the seat being vacated by long time Rep. Gary Hebl.
The forum will be moderated by Dan Presser. The Democratic Primary is Tuesday, Aug. 9, and voters will select an individual who will then appear on the November ballot.
Only one Republican candidate is running for the seat, Andrew McKinney, who will not have a primary opponent.
For a more complete list of club activities, or to learn more about Colonial Club, pick up a Courier newsletter, visit the club’s website at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.