I’ll start off this review with a compliment: the people tasked with advertising the new horror movie “Smile” did a really good job.

For months, I had been successfully unnerved by the various posters, commercials, and trailers for this movie that conditioned me to avert my eyes to the slightest hint of a creepy smile.