Film-Box Office

This image provided by Crunchyroll shows a still from “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, which topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

 Crunchyroll

Here we are with another anime movie based on a property that is entirely unfamiliar to me. Actually, that’s not true – I’ve at least heard of “Dragon Ball” (though this is the first time I haven’t seen a “Z” attached) and I know its main character is named Goku.

That’s more than I can say for recent big-screen versions of “Demon Slayer” and “Jujutsu Kaisen,” but I know it isn’t much help.

Tags