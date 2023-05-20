A new project in Sun Prairie is aimed at bringing beautiful, hand-crafted blooms to the city center in a Community Art Making Project, or CAMP.
Cutouts in the shape of tulips and sunflowers are available for purchase, with a total of 40 for local residents to paint, carve, tile or find their own means of expression as they create public art.
Wooden cutouts in the design of sunflowers and tulips will be the canvas for those artists.
Alyse Peters, special events and sponsorship manager for the city, said a community member suggested the idea after moving from another community that offers a similar public art program.
The goal, Peters said, is to engage the community “and have people come downtown and learn more about what we have going on downtown.”
Once the pieces are completed, they will be poly coated to protect against the elements, and then a reveal day will take place. With the creations in the Cannery Square planters, a reception will be held for the artists during the reveal July 27 from 5-7 p.m.
The flowers will then be up for auction online with the funds going toward the Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District, the nonprofit organization that supports maintenance downtown and local promotions.
The top bidders in the auction will then receive the flowers on Aug. 21, as they become permanent blooms for their own gardens or planters.
The sunflower- and tulip-shaped cutouts are available at the park and recreation office during office hours. The cost is $50, which will cover the cost of the materials, such as the wood cut-outs, primer and polycoat.
In addition to the park and recreation office, the flowers will be for sale at The Sun Prairie Farmers Market from 7 a.m.-noon on Market Street June 3 and June 17, as long as they are available. To check availability, visit the Downtown Sun Prairie websit at https://cityofsunprairie.com/535/Downtown-Sun-Prairie.
The last day to purchase the cut-outs from the Park and recreation office is June 30.