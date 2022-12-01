The films creating the most interest among Marcus Theatres Rewards members surveyed about holiday films include a movie featuring a key character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a long-awaited sequel to an epic Sci-Fi, a mix of nostalgia, celebration, dark humor and drama, plus a family film featuring a cat with a passion for adventure.
Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie announced it will show eight holiday classics in theaters for its holiday retro series from Dec. 2-15.
“Elf,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” “A Christmas Story” and “Love Actually” will be on the big screen Dec. 2-8. In addition, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express” and “White Christmas” will be shown Dec. 9-15.
Marcus Theatres surveyed around 2,400 of its Magical Movie Rewards loyalty members in 17 states to get an idea about their holiday plans and to see how this year compares to 2021 for moviegoers.
According to their findings, normal holiday traditions are returning after a couple abnormal years with COVID-19. This year, 97% of survey respondents plan to head to the theater and see a film on the big screen by Jan. 1.
“Moviegoing is a holiday tradition among many families and friends—one desperately missed early in the pandemic,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “I’m delighted people are looking forward to rekindling this tradition, though I’m not surprised. People want to be together, especially this time of year, and they want blockbuster movies on the big screen. We are excited and ready to welcome guests into our theaters during the holiday season.”
The two most-anticipated films this holiday are “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with 66% of those surveyed planning on seeing the film, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” was close behind with 59%.
Surveyors also answered the question of which holiday classic would they rather see in theaters between “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Elf.” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” edged out the victory 53%-47%.