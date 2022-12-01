Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie announced it will show eight holiday classics in theaters for its holiday retro series from Dec. 2-15.

“Elf,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” “A Christmas Story” and “Love Actually” will be on the big screen Dec. 2-8. In addition, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express” and “White Christmas” will be shown Dec. 9-15.

Marcus Theatres Top 6 Films for the 2022 Holiday Season

The films creating the most interest among Marcus Theatres Rewards members surveyed about holiday films include a movie featuring a key character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a long-awaited sequel to an epic Sci-Fi, a mix of nostalgia, celebration, dark humor and drama, plus a family film featuring a cat with a passion for adventure.

