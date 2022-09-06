New ukulele group starting September 12
Buy Now

Alice Murphy and Ann Brown are leading the new Sun Prairie Ukulele Community group (similar to the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative that performed in concert at the Sun Prairie Library in August, above) that meets for the first time on Monday, Sept. 12.

 File/Chris Mertes

Alice Murphy and Ann Brown are leading the new Sun Prairie Ukulele Community group that meets for the first time on Sept. 12.

All gatherings are 1-2:30 p.m. on Mondays at Talamore Senior Living, 275 North City Station Drive in Sun Prairie. They chose Talamore Senior Living because they have a nice gathering room and the audience will come observe the sing-a-long.

Tags