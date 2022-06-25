Sun Prairie’s Prairie Music & Arts is one of 37 Wisconsin non-profit organizations that will receive grants for collaborative community arts projects through the Wisconsin Arts Board’s FY2023 Creative Communities grant program.
The statewide program provides grants of up to $6,000 for collaborative endeavors carefully planned and designed to achieve a particular aim within an applicant’s community.
Prairie Music and Arts will receive $4,760 for M.A.D. Arts — Music, Art, and Drama opportunities for youth in Sun Prairie, according to the award press release.
“Prairie Music & Arts is honored to receive the Creative Communities grant to support our M.A.D. Arts (Music, Art, Drama) project, which is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts,” Prairie Music & Arts Executive Director Kari Walton said in a statement acknowledging the award.
“Through this valuable resource, we plan to diversify and expand artistic programming within the Sun Prairie Community Schools and Boys and Girls Club of Dane County programs,” Walton added. “We are extremely grateful to the Wisconsin Arts Board for their belief in our mission to provide accessible arts opportunities to youth in Sun Prairie.”
The Creative Communities grants program encourages arts education, cultural understanding, and community arts development in Wisconsin. It provides support for projects that are done with the community rather than just for the community, and that further the Arts Board’s goals in the following three areas:
•Arts Education;
•Folk and Traditional Arts; and
•Local Arts.
Awards were recommended by panels of arts professionals, based on the following criteria: the project’s artistic, educational, and/or cultural value; the project’s organizational and financial management; the level of community involvement in the planning and implementation of the project; and the level of community involvement in the evaluation and documentation of the project.
Last month at its quarterly board meeting, the Arts Board approved the 37 grant award recommendations.
The Creative Communities Program is supported with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more about the program, visit https://artsboard.wisconsin.gov/Pages/Community/CCP.aspx.
The Wisconsin Arts Board is the state agency which nurtures creativity, cultivates expression, promotes the arts, supports the arts in education, stimulates community and economic development and serves as a resource for people of every culture and heritage. For more information on the Wisconsin Arts Board visit artsboard.wisconsin.gov.