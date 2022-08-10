Film Review - Bullet Train

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Bad Bunny, left, and Brad Pitt in a scene from "Bullet Train."

 Scott Garfield/ Sony Pictures

I love movies like “Bullet Train.” Get a bunch of thieves, assassins, and criminal types in compact space and watch them careen and bounce off each other like bumper cars for two hours.

It helps that I also like trains. Taking a train out of Penn Station in New York City is my favorite way to travel. And the Shinkansen “bullet” train in Japan, with a maximum operating speed of 320 km/hr., is definitely on my bucket list.