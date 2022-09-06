The 2022 Sacred Hearts Fall Festival is scheduled to take place on Sept. 10-11 at the Sacred Hearts Daycare Grounds at 315 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie.
“Our theme this year is gathered in gratitude,” said Margaret Powers, Sacred Hearts Director of Operations and Development. “We are celebrating everything we are thankful for.”
Features returning this year include the third annual cornhole competition and a trivia contest both taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10. The cornhole tournament is $20 per two-person team which includes tournament entry and two meal and beverage coupons.
The tournament is open to all ages and registration begins at 2:30 p.m. with the competition beginning at 3:30 p.m. There will be cash prizes and trophies for the winners.
The trivia contest goes from 6:15-7:45 p.m. in the beer tent and is $5 per team. Teams can consist of 3-8 players of all ages and 100% of the money is paid out to the top three teams.
New this year is an inflatable obstacle course both days and a cake walk and pony rides on Sunday.
“It’s a fundraising event for the parish, but more importantly it’s a time after the summer for people to have an opportunity to gather and meet new people and connect with old friends,” Powers said.
The beer tent will be open from 2-11 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. The tent will serve beer, hard lemonade, hard seltzer and wine. Saturday’s music lineup has Jourdan Hines featuring Miss Mary from 3-6 p.m. and The Benders featuring new Sacred Hearts music teacher Adam Pakalske from 8-11 p.m. Hines and Mary are an acoustic duo, playing feel-good music with upbeat bluegrass vibes. The Benders play classic rock and 70s songs that everyone knows and can sing and dance to.
Powers said the best part of the festival is just seeing a lot of people come together, the kids having fun and everyone enjoying the music.
“It just has a feel-good energy,” Powers said. “It’s a public event for anyone. We try to create a little something for everyone.”
Powers noted that the festival typically attracts around 1,000 people each year. The festival will have a range of food and drink options in the food court both days, serving hot dogs, brats, burgers, barbecue, walking tacos and baked potatoes. There will also be a Sassy Cow Creamery tent next to Sweets ‘N Treats, where there will be ice cream, root beer floats, pie and iced coffee.
Bingo is a popular attraction back this year, with proceeds benefiting the Sacred Hearts School Athletic Association. Bingo is on Saturday at 6-10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.
Sweepstakes tickets were mailed to all registered parishioners at the end of July and more are available in the narthex of the church and at the parish center. Turn them by Sept. 11 before 4:55 p.m. to be included in the drawing for a first place grand prize of $5,000.
The St. Anne’s raffle drawing is Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickers are $2 each or six for $10.
“Our St. Anne’s women put together 100 raffle baskets,” Powers said. “They include lots of kids and adult prizes.”
The festival is still looking for volunteers and donations. Volunteer shifts are typically two hours. Donations still being accepted until Sept. 8 include stuffed animals for the ZooKeeper Game, small prizes for kids games, baskets for the St. Anne’s raffle and desserts and snacks for Sweets ‘N Treats. If interested in volunteering or donating, contact the parish center at 608-837-7381 or visit the festival website: https://sacred-hearts.org/fall-festival.