Sun Prairie artist John McGee is hosting an art sale of his paintings at the Prairie Athletic Club on Sunday, Nov. 27 to benefit the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
The event is at 1:30-5 p.m. in the Prairie Athletic Club’s first floor banquet room.
McGee is calling the event “Art for Food 2,” because he is giving one-third of the sales to the Sunshine Place for their food pantry. He held Art for Food for the first and only other time in 2016.
“I ended up writing a check for $1,600 to Sunshine Place and I’m hoping to beat it this time,” McGee said.
He is going to have at least 80 framed art paintings available on a first-come first-serve basis. Some of McGee’s paintings include “Lodi Creek Oil,” “Gray Valley Oil” and “Partly Cloudy Oil.” Payments can be made cash or check. His paintings sell anywhere from $250-$2,200.
“My studio is full of artwork and paintings,” McGee said. “I need to do some spring cleaning.”
McGee has always had the passion for art and a passion for helping people.
“Since day one, art was a natural thing for me to do,” McGee said. “We always give money to the food bank. Food is one of the staples of life. We believe that everyone should be eating.”
McGee has 30 paintings currently in art galleries in Door County, Dubuque, Iowa and Galena, Illinois. The majority of his paintings are realism art.
“What I see inspires me,” McGee said. “We drive all over the place a lot. I enjoy looking at the landscape. My art is through the lens of what I see.”
McGee lived in the mountains in Colorado for eight years making art.
“In the mountains I got into the Native Americans quite a bit,” McGee said. “It was a good experience, but I could not rationalize doing western art once I moved back here.”
He has lived here in Sun Prairie since 1978. When he’s not painting, he’s playing or coaching pickleball.
“I love pickleball,” McGee said. “I taught beginner lessons at the Prairie Athletic Club for three years. If I’m not in the studio I’m playing pickleball.”