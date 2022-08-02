The Cardinal Heights Flute Choir was one of the few high school level flute choirs selected to play at the 50th Anniversary National Flute Association (NFA) Convention in Chicago on Aug. 14 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The NFA Convention acts as a showcase that flute choirs have to be invited to perform in. They were chosen to play this year based on videos of submissions from prior years of the choir. The last time the flute choir attended the event was 25 years ago, when the event was also in Chicago. The students in the flute choir are between grades 8-10.

