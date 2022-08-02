The Cardinal Heights Flute Choir was one of the few high school level flute choirs selected to play at the 50th Anniversary National Flute Association (NFA) Convention in Chicago on Aug. 14 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
The NFA Convention acts as a showcase that flute choirs have to be invited to perform in. They were chosen to play this year based on videos of submissions from prior years of the choir. The last time the flute choir attended the event was 25 years ago, when the event was also in Chicago. The students in the flute choir are between grades 8-10.
Julie Sundaram is organizing the trip to Chicago for the convention. Her daughter, Asha, is an incoming 10th grader in the flute choir who has plans to continue to pursue the flute beyond high school.
“One doesn’t normally think of flutes as anything special, but they do have different sizes of flutes creating different voices, as in a vocal ensemble,” Sundaram said.
The flute choir consists of a typical C flute that you would see in a concert band, along with a piccolo, an alto flute and a bass flute. The piccolos play the high soprano parts with the C flute providing the melody.
“The lower flutes may look funny to those not in band or orchestra, but they play an important role in bringing the beautiful flute sound to the lower range/register,” Sundaram said. “It is truly unique that the Sun Prairie music department even owns these expensive and rare flutes for our Middle/High school students to learn to play.”
She noted that many schools don’t have alto or bass flutes because they can cost tens of thousands of dollars just for one. Anna Rockman, a former member of the flute choir, told Sundaram that she was the only one among her flute music major colleagues to have experience with the alto and bass flutes.
The unique part about the flute choir is that each student rotates between instruments.
“The kids are trained to do all of these flute voices,” Sundaram said. “The kids rotate through them. Every kid gets an opportunity.”
The flute choir has stood in the shadows of Sound of Sun Prairie and Jazz Band, but has been around for more than 20 years with Victoria Rockman as the instructor. Sundaram was finally able to get the flute choir in Band-O-Rama on April 4 with all the other Sun Prairie bands for the first time this past year.
The flute choir practiced in the mornings before school this past year, and now the students are also attending summer rehearsals until their Chicago trip.
The Cardinal Heights Flute Choir is hosting a send off concert on Aug. 10 from 6:30-7 p.m. in the Sun Prairie Public Library’s Community Room. It is a free concert and donations are welcome. The choir still has to raise almost $3,000 to cover student hotel costs in Chicago. They have raised more than $2,000 so far, selling t-shirts that said “Fear the Flutes,” selling chocolate and selling old phones and computers.
The future of the choir will look different as the three middle schools will form a choir and the two high schools will form a Sun Prairie United Choir. The details of the new-look choirs are still being settled by those involved, but they are hopeful that the successful program will continue to have a bright future.