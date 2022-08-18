The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s (SPCT) children’s program is performing a double feature production of two musicals – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr. and Disney’s Newsies Jr. – on Aug. 18-21.

More than 100 kids will take the stage for six performances held at the Sun Prairie East High School’s Performing Arts Center. The performance dates are Aug. 18 and 7 p.m., Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 21 at noon and 4 p.m. at 888 Grove Street in Sun Prairie.

Tags