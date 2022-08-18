The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s (SPCT) children’s program is performing a double feature production of two musicals – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr. and Disney’s Newsies Jr. – on Aug. 18-21.
More than 100 kids will take the stage for six performances held at the Sun Prairie East High School’s Performing Arts Center. The performance dates are Aug. 18 and 7 p.m., Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 21 at noon and 4 p.m. at 888 Grove Street in Sun Prairie.
Tickets can be purchased online at sunprairiecivictheatre.com or in-person at The Piano Gal Shop in downtown Sun Prairie. Tickets will also be sold at each performance. Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors age 55 and up and $11 for children and students.
The cast and crew includes 107 students going into grades 3-12 this fall. They have been rehearsing this production for the past eight weeks.
“It’s one of our best pre-sales that we’ve had,” Marketing and publicity for SPCT Mike Schuster said. “It’s on track to potentially break sales records. We’re easily expecting close to 2,000 tickets.”
This is the first children’s production since 2019 before the pandemic. Schuster said ticket sales are high because people are excited to come see a kids show.
“They are fun stories,” Schuster said. “You have the pull of the two shows combined.”
SPCT Artistic Director Josh Swalheim said there are both challenges and advantages to working with children.
“We have a really big age range,” Swalheim said. “We have kids that are on totally different levels. It can be difficult to make a program where everyone can get something out of it.”
What’s unique about the age range is that it provides opportunities for families to perform together.
“We have sisters on stage together,” Swalheim said. “It’s really cool to see families share activities.”
He said an advantage is that the talent level with kids is really incredible.
“Wisconsin has the Jerry awards for the best students in theater.” Swalheim said. “We have three of them in our group and even more that will be joining next year. The talent is amazing.”
Swalheim added that he’s most excited about seeing the different aspects of technical theater this week.
“We are seeing everything come together from our vision we had eight weeks ago,” he said.
According to SPCT’s press release, the show opens with a musical adaptation of James and the Giant Peach. This musical is a tale of a boy and his insect friends’ journey on a giant peach. All of the actors are students going into grades 3-8. The production roles are filled by high-school interns under the guidance of volunteer adult mentors.
“We have one of the largest intern programs,” Swalheim said. “The high schoolers come in and work on the technical aspects of the theater. We have 30 teenagers coming in.”
Schuster added that it is “pretty unique” and there’s “not a lot of opportunity” for high school students to get production and technical experience.
“What makes this program special is that it’s truly theater for children by children,” said Swalheim. “While the high-school students are working on learning their roles in one show, they are also learning and leading many aspects of the other show.
Following intermission, incoming high school students will perform Disney’s Newsies JR. The show, inspired by the true story of newsboys in New York, is a 60-minute version of the 2022 Broadway musical and based on the 1992 film.
James and the Giant Peach Jr. features music and lyrics by Tony-nominated songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, plus a book by Timothy Allen McDonald. Disney’s Newsies Jr. features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.
Each production performance runs about 140 minutes including intermission.