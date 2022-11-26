Sun Prairie East High School is presenting “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 1-4 at the Sun Prairie East Performing Arts Center.
“We decided to pick something that we could have all ages in,” Director Tessa Wolfe said. “We have third graders up to seniors. It’s a Christmas classic. We wanted to bring everyone together and enjoy the beginning of the holiday spirit.”
There are shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The production is the school’s first since it became Sun Prairie East.
“It’s been a little bit of a learning curve,” Wolfe said about splitting up the theater program. “The kids are split. The people that work on the show are split, but it’s been fun as we’ve added new people to our program.”
The production has 50 cast members and around 100 total in the production. Wolfe said it will be mostly similar to the Disney movie.
“I’m excited that we get to see Scrooge at all the different times in his life,” Wolfe said. “We have different ages playing the different Scrooge’s.”
Sun Prairie East Junior Jackson Nesbit is playing the main character, Ebenezer Scrooge. He has been in theater since he was 7 years old and this will be his 20th production.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting into character and working with Tessa,” Nesbit said. “She was actually my first director when I was 8 years old.”
Tickets are available on Sun Prairie East’s website at https://app.arts-people.com. Tickets are $11 in advance or $12 at the door. Seniors, students and military are $9 in advance or $10 at the door.
“Everyone in the community should come see it,” Nesbit said. “I think it’s a timeless tale. It has a great message and a lot of people can connect with it. I think we put in a lot of work to make it as great as it can be.”