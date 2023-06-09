Jenny Gomez is the gardener at 803 Woodview Drive, selected by the Sun Prairie Garden Club as the May Garden of the Month.
The Sun Prairie Garden Club recognized this corner lot with spring beauty. Jenny Gomez also finds the red bud and viburnum noteworthy.
Jenny Gomez cleared out invasive buckthorn over the years and planted perennials. Here hostas and ferns grow in the shade of the trees.
The May 2023 Sun Prairie Garden of the Month is at the home of Jenny Gomez at 803 Woodland Drive.
According to the Sun Prairie Garden Club, it was picked because it is a “corner lot with spring beauty!”
