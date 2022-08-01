The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for August, 2022, ranging from a ukulele concert to learning about native peoples of Wisconsin. This month’s library events include:
Adult Services
Adult Summer Reading Program
June 1 — Aug. 31, 2022
Log your reading time and complete activities to earn virtual badges. Every badge you receive earns you tickets to enter into prize drawings! Track your reading and other activities via Beanstack: https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.com/reader365. As you log your reading and activities, you earn “badges” and enter to win prizes. Drawings for all prizes will be held at the end of the Summer Reading Program. Winners will be notified by telephone or email the week of September 5 and must pick up their prizes at the library.
Not able to participate online? Stop by the Information Desk for a paper reading & activity log.
Virtual Book Club With Author
Lauren Fox
Wednesday, Aug. 10 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Join us for the rare chance to attend book club with the author! Lauren Fox, author of this summer’s Sun Prairie Community Read, will join us via Zoom to co-facilitate an intimate discussion of her book, “Send for Me”. This virtual discussion will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom login information, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Space is limited.
Door County
Lighthouses
Tuesday, Aug. 16 6:30-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Door County Wisconsin boasts one of the highest concentrations of lighthouses of any county in the United States. With its lengthy coastline, much of it rocky and treacherous, mariners of long ago relied heavily on these sentinels for safe travel. All of the county’s 11 lighthouses will be explored, with special emphasis on Cana Island—Door County’s most visited lighthouse. Archival and contemporary photography will be a highlight of the program. Presented by Barb and Ken Wardius, both of whom have researched extensively and written several books about Wisconsin’s incredible lighthouse history.
Ukulele Concert & Sing-Along
Wednesday, Aug. 24 6:30-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
The Madison Area Ukulele Initiative (MAUI) returns at long last to bring cheer and jaunty tunes to our community as the summer starts to wind down. Their music makes for a fantastic family fun night and all ages are encouraged to attend! This evening is funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
Native Peoples of Wisconsin
Thursday, Aug. 25 6:30-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Tom Jones, an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and co-author of “People of the Big Voice: Photographs of Ho-Chunk Families by Charles Van Schaick, 1879-1942” as well as the co-curator for the exhibition and contributing author to the book, “For a Love of His People: The Photography of Horace Poolaw” for the National Museum of the American Indian, will join us to present Native Peoples of Wisconsin. A professor of photography at the UW-Madison, Jones’ photographs can be found in the collections of the National Museum of the American Indian, the Chazen Museum of Art, the Nerman Museum, Polaroid Corporation, Sprint Corporation, and Microsoft.
Foreign Film Night: Lunana: A Yak in
the Classroom
Monday, Aug. 29 6:30-8:30 p.m., Library Community Room
A disillusioned schoolteacher is transferred to the most remote school in the world, cut off from modern life deep in the Himalayan glaciers. In a classroom with no electricity or even a blackboard, he finds himself with only a yak and a song that echoes through the mountains. This film is not rated and has a run time of approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Dream Bus
Bookmobile
Join the Dream Bus bookmobile on Friday afternoons at The Element on Main apartments, Rolling Prairie apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools. Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more!
Fridays:
The Element on Main Apartments — 102 Park Circle
11 – 11:45 a.m.
Rolling Prairie Apartments — 415 S. Bird Street
12 – 12:45 p.m.
Vandenburg Heights Park — 1020 Vandenburg Street
1- 1:45 p.m.