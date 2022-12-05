The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for November, 2022, ranging from a Harry Potter-Themed Yule Ball to Christmas caroling. This month’s adult events include:
Library Closed for Holidays
The library will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2.
The drive-through book drops will be closed Dec. 22 at 8:45 p.m. until Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. and Dec. 29 at 8:45 p.m. until Jan. 3 at 9 a.m.
Children’s & Teen Services
Winter Crafts Workshop
Tuesday, Dec. 6 10-11:30 a.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 10-11:30 a.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
Make winter crafts in the Community Room with us! Geared for ages 3-11. A variety of different crafts will be offered -- each child can make up to three projects to take home. Morning craft sessions are geared towards preschool age children and afternoon craft sessions are geared towards school age children. All sessions have something appropriate for all age levels. Children under eight need an accompanying adult. No registration.
Young Critics Book Club
Wednesday, Dec. 7 4 p.m., on Zoom
For those in 3rd-5th Grade. We each read our own book! After you’ve requested a book from the website, you’ll be invited to join an optional meeting on Zoom where we talk about the books!
Learn more on here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/young_critics_book_club
Yule Ball
Friday, Dec. 9 5-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a winter party with a Harry Potter theme! Enjoy some crafts and activities, and entertainment by DJ Mr. Alexis, dancing, and light refreshments! Costumes Encouraged! Hogwarts Robes and Fancy Dress attire welcome! This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Tween Book Club
Wednesday, Dec. 14 4:30-5:15 p.m., Conference Room
Our Tween Book Club is intended for readers entering grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. For our December meeting we will discuss “Illegal” by Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin. Copies of the books are available to check out at the Children's desk.
Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
LEGO Club
Thursday, Dec. 15 2 p.m., Community Room
Build with the library’s LEGO collection! Bring your creativity, but leave your LEGOs at home! For school-age children only (Kindergarten-5th grade). Children can be left with the librarian as long as they are registered.
Register here: https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/event/legor-club-2
Teen Board Gaming
Friday, Dec. 16 4-5:30 p.m., Community Room
Play board games, Jackbox, Gartic Phone and more! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Adult Services
Madison Flute Club Concert
Sunday, Dec. 11 2-3 p.m., Community Room
Please join us for this celebratory seasonal concert by Madison Area Flute Club! The Flute Club choir is a year-round choir of 20+ adult flutists performing on piccolo, alto, bass and contrabass flutes. You'll be surprised to learn how many different kinds of flutes there are - and how they come in many shapes and sizes!
This evening is funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
Origami Ornaments
Tuesday, Dec. 13 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Room
Join us for a creative evening with master artist and Wisconsin Public Radio host Ruthanne Bessman and discover the art of origami. You'll explore shapes, forms and colors in this hands-on workshop to create gift boxes and winter star ornaments. Registrants must be at least 10 years of age and all materials will be provided free of charge. Space is limited. To register, please visit our Events calendar at www.sunlib.org. This evening is funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
Sun Prairie Area Chorus: Christmas Caroling
Sunday, Dec. 18 2-3 p.m., Community Room
Come get in the holiday spirit with Christmas carols from the Sun Prairie Area Chorus! Founded in 2012, the chorus is a collaborative group of individuals who simply love music. The mission of the chorus is to welcome, entertain and inspire audiences while performing music the whole family will enjoy! This event is generously funded by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Oh, Jackie O!
Tuesday, Dec. 20 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Room
We're excited to welcome back Chicago theater performance artist, Jillann Gabrielle, who specializes with panache in one woman shows based on the life of notorious female legends that she writes and performs herself. Tonight's portrayal is of none other than the beloved Jackie O!
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has been an international iconic figure since she married John Fitzgerald Kennedy and then became First Lady of the United States. Everyone who was alive during the tragedy of JFK’s assassination remembers where they were when they heard the news and then watching the funeral on TV—which Jackie orchestrated. An extremely private individual she tried to raise her two children to be as normal as possible and to shun the press. Oh, Jackie O! finds Jackie returning home from the doctor after she is told she has Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma—and her life flashes before her.