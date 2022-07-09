Each month, the Sun Prairie Public Library presents recommendations about new and popular books entitled Goodreads. This month’s Goodreads include:
Fiction
“Our Wives Under the Sea” by Julia Armfield
Leah is changed. Months earlier, she left for a routine expedition, only this time her submarine sank to the sea floor. When she finally surfaces and returns home, her wife Miri knows that something is wrong.
Barely eating and lost in her thoughts, Leah rotates between rooms in their apartment, running the taps morning and night. As Miri searches for answers, desperate to understand what happened below the water, she must face the possibility that the woman she loves is slipping from her grasp. “Our Wives Under the Sea” is a genre-bending exploration of the depths of love and grief at the heart of a marriage.
“Midcoast” by Adam White
It's spring in the tiny town of Damariscotta, a tourist haven on the coast of Maine known for its oysters and antiques. Andrew, a high school English teacher recently returned to the area, has brought his family to Ed and Steph Thatch's sprawling riverside estate to attend a reception for the women's lacrosse team.
When they were teenagers, Andrew couldn’t have predicted that Ed and Steph would send their daughter there. Then he stumbles upon a file he's not supposed to see: photos of a torched body in a burned-out sedan. And, when a line of state police cruisers crashes the Thatches' reception an hour later, Andrew and his neighbors finally begin to see the truth behind Ed and Steph's remarkable rise.
A propulsive drama that cares as deeply about its characters as it does about the crimes they commit, the book explores the machinations of privilege, the dark recesses of the American dream, and the lies we tell to protect the ones we love.
Nonfiction
“I’ll Show Myself Out” by Jessi Klein
In the New York Times bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Jessi Klein's second collection, she hilariously explodes the cultural myths and impossible expectations around motherhood and explores the humiliations, poignancies, and possibilities of midlife.
“Meet Me on the Midway” by Jerry Apps
Jerry Apps explores the history of county and state fairs in Wisconsin, from their earliest incarnations as livestock exhibitions to their later multitudes of exhibits and demonstrations, grandstand entertainment, games and rides, and competitions of all sorts.
Drawing on his extensive research, interviews, and personal experience as a 4-H leader, county extension agent, county fair judge, and lifelong fairgoer, Apps takes readers back through 178 years of Wisconsin fair history, covering everything from horse-pulling and calf-showing contests to flower arrangement judging to the roar of gasoline engines powering the midway rides. He evokes the sights and sounds of fairs through the ages while digging into the political and social forces that shaped the fair into an icon of our rural heritage.
Large Print
“The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Carlota Moreau: a young woman, growing up in a distant and luxuriant estate, safe from the conflict and strife of the Yucatán peninsula. The only daughter of either a genius or a madman.
Montgomery Laughton: a melancholic overseer with a tragic past and a propensity for alcohol. An outcast who assists Dr. Moreau with his scientific experiments, financed by the Lizaldes, owners of magnificent haciendas and plentiful coffers.
The hybrids: the fruits of the Doctor’s labor, destined to blindly obey their creator and remain in the shadows. A motley group of part human, part animal monstrosities. All of them living in a perfectly balanced and static world until…Also available in large print.
“The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
Casey Fletcher, a recently widowed actress, is trying to escape a streak of bad press and has retreated to the peace and quiet of her family’s lake house in Vermont. Armed with a pair of binoculars and several bottles of liquor, she spends her time watching Tom and Katherine Royce, the glamorous couple who live across the lake.
They make for good viewing—a tech innovator, Tom is rich; Katherine, a former model, is beautiful. They soon become friends, but the more they get to know each other—and the longer Casey watches—it becomes clear that Katherine and Tom’s marriage is not as perfect as it appears. When Katherine suddenly vanishes, Casey becomes consumed with finding out what happened to her. Also available in large print and in Overdrive.
Audiobooks
“The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
April Coutts-Cliveden was the first person Hannah Jones met at Oxford. Vivacious, bright, occasionally vicious, and the ultimate It Girl, she quickly pulled Hannah into her dazzling orbit. Together, they developed a group of devoted and inseparable friends—Will, Hugh, Ryan, and Emily—during their first term. By the end of the second, April was dead.
A decade later, Hannah and Will are expecting their first child, and the man convicted of killing April, former Oxford porter John Neville, has died in prison. Relieved to have finally put the past behind her, Hannah is shocked when a journalist presents new evidence that Neville may have been innocent.
As she reconnects with old friends and delves deeper into the mystery of April’s death, she realizes that the friends she thought she knew all have something to hide…including a murder. Also available in large print and in Overdrive.
“Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen
Ava Wong has always played it safe. As a strait-laced, rule-abiding Chinese American lawyer with a successful surgeon as a husband, a young son, and a beautiful home, she's built the perfect life. But beneath the surface, Ava's world is crumbling: her marriage is falling apart, her expensive law degree is useless, and her toddler has emotional issues.
Enter Winnie Fang, Ava's enigmatic college roommate from Mainland China, who abruptly dropped out under mysterious circumstances. Now, twenty years later, Winnie is looking to reconnect with her old friend.
But the shy, awkward girl Ava once knew has been replaced with a confident woman of the world, dripping in luxury goods. The secret of her success? Winnie has developed an ingenious counterfeit scheme and now she needs someone with a U.S. passport to help manage her business, someone who would never be suspected of wrongdoing, someone like Ava.
Teen
“The Name She Gave Me” by Betty Culley
Rynn was born with a hole in her heart—literally. Although it was fixed long ago, she still feels an emptiness there when she wonders about her birth family. As her relationship with her adoptive mother fractures, Rynn finally decides she needs to know more about the rest of her family.
Her search starts with a name, the only thing she has from her birth mother, and she quickly learns that she has a younger sister living in foster care in a nearby town. But if Rynn reconnects with her biological sister, it may drive her adoptive family apart for good. This powerful story uncovers both beautiful and heartbreaking truths and explores how challenging, yet healing, family can be.
“Our Crooked Hearts” by Melissa Albert
Seventeen-year-old Ivy’s summer break kicks off with an accident, a punishment, and a mystery: a stranger whose appearance in the middle of the road, in the middle of the night, heralds a string of increasingly unsettling events. As the days pass, Ivy grapples with eerie offerings, corroded memories, and a secret she’s always known—that there’s more to her mother than meets the eye. Also available in audio.
“The Queen of Kindergarten” by Derrick Barnes & Vanessa Brantly-Newton
Instilled with confidence by her parents, a young girl has a great first day of kindergarten.
“Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun” by Tola Okogwu
When twelve-year-old Onyeka discovers that she has psychokinetic powers, her mother reveals that she is Solari, part of a secret group of Nigerian mutants that trains at the Academy of the Sun.