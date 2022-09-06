Each month, the Sun Prairie Public Library presents recommendations about new and popular books entitled Goodreads. This month’s Goodreads include:
Fiction
“The Bullet That Missed” by Richard Osman
It’s an ordinary Thursday, and things should finally be returning to normal…except trouble is never far away where the Thursday Murder Club are concerned. A decade-old cold case—their favorite kind--leads them to a local news legend and a murder with no body and no answers. Then a new foe pays Elizabeth a visit. Her mission? Kill or be killed. Suddenly the cold case has become red hot. While Elizabeth wrestles with her conscience (and a gun), Joyce, Ron, and Ibrahim chase down the clues, but can the gang solve the mystery and save Elizabeth before the murderer strikes again? The third book in the “Thursday Murder Club” series is too good to miss! Also available in large print.
“The Last Housewife” by Ashley Winstead
During their senior year of college, Shay Evans and her best friend Laurel escaped from a violent, magnetic man and his equally violent views about women and society. Eight years later, Shay has built a new life for herself. But the horrifying news of Laurel’s death shatters her world and makes her suspect that the people from her past are back and more dangerous than ever. Recruiting the help of a true-crime podcast host, Shay is determined to find out the truth. When clues lead her to a secret cult devoted to male superiority, she discovers what happened to her eight years ago was only the beginning. When Shay’s search for answers turns into an obsession, forcing her to confront her own complicity and conditioning, she’ll have to make a life-changing decision: how much would she give up to take down the men who’ve ruled her life? Also available on audio CD.
Nonfiction
“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Her mother’s dream was for her to become a star. So, she went along with what Mom called “calorie restriction,” eating little and weighing herself five times a day. She endured extensive at-home makeovers while Mom chided, “Your eyelashes are invisible, okay? You think Dakota Fanning doesn’t tint hers?” She was even showered by Mom until age sixteen while sharing her diaries, email, and all her income. In “I’m Glad My Mom Died”, Jennette recounts all this in unflinching detail--just as she chronicles what happens when the dream finally comes true. Cast in a new Nickelodeon series called iCarly, she is thrust into fame. Though Mom is ecstatic, emailing fan club moderators and getting on a first-name basis with the paparazzi (“Hi Gale!”), Jennette is riddled with anxiety, shame, and self-loathing, which manifest into eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships. These issues only get worse when, soon after taking the lead in the iCarly spinoff Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande, her mother dies of cancer. Finally, after discovering therapy and quitting acting, Jennette embarks on recovery and decides for the first time in her life what she really wants. Also available on audio CD.
“Path Lit by Lightning” by David Maraniss
Jim Thorpe rose to world fame as a mythic talent who excelled at every sport. He won gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, was an All-American football player at the Carlisle Indian School, in the first class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and played major league baseball for the New York Giants. But despite his colossal skills, Thorpe’s life was a struggle against the odds. As a member of the Sac and Fox Nation, he encountered duplicitous authorities who turned away from him when their reputations were at risk. At Carlisle, he dealt with the racist assimilationist philosophy Kill the Indian, Save the Man. His gold medals were unfairly rescinded because he had played minor league baseball. His later life was troubled by alcohol, broken marriages, and financial distress. But for all his travails, Thorpe did not succumb. The man survived, complications and all, and so did the myth. Also available on audio CD.
Large Print
“Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
In this powerful novel about the cost of ambition and success, a legendary athlete attempts a comeback at an age when the world considers her past her prime-from the New York Times bestselling author of Malibu Rising. Carolina Soto is undeniably fierce. She’s determined to be the best pro tennis player in the world – and by the time she retires at the age of thirty-one, she is just. She has shattered every record and claimed twenty Slam titles, and if you ask her, she’s entitled to every one of those victories. Which is why it is infuriating when Nicki Chan arrives on the scene six years later and ties Carrie with twenty Slams. Just like that, Carrie’s championship record is slipping through her fingers — she can’t let that happen. So at thirty-seven years old, Carrie Soto is coming out of retirement to defend her title. Even if everyone thinks she’s too old to be playing professionally because if you know you’re the best, shouldn’t you keep fighting for it? Also available in regular print and on audio CD.
“In the Blood” by Jack Carr
A woman boards a plane in the African country of Burkina Faso having just completed a targeted assassination for the state of Israel. Two minutes after takeoff, her plane is blown out of the sky. Over 6,000 miles away, former Navy SEAL James Reece watches the names and pictures of the victims on cable news. One face triggers a distant memory of a Mossad operative attached to the CIA years earlier in Iraq--a woman with ties to the intelligence services of two nations..a woman Reece thought he would never see again. Reece enlists friends new and old across the globe to track down her killer, unaware that he may be walking into a deadly trap. Also available in regular print and on audio CD.
Audiobooks
“The Long Haul” by David Baldacci
Memory man FBI agent, Amos Decker, returns in this action-packed thriller to investigate the mysterious and brutal murder of a federal judge and her bodyguard at her home in an exclusive, gated community in Florida. Also available in regular and large print.
“Wrong Place, Wrong Time” by Gillian McCallister
From UK bestselling author Gillian McAllister comes an astonishing, compulsively twisty psychological thriller about a mother who witnesses her teenage son stab a man and then seizes on an unconventional way to try to save him. Can you stop a murder after it’s already happened? Late October. After midnight. You’re waiting up for your seventeen-year-old son. He’s late. As you watch from the window, he emerges, and you realize he isn’t alone: he’s walking toward a man, and he’s armed. You can’t believe it when you see him do it: your funny, happy teenage son, he kills a stranger, right there on the street outside your house. You don’t know who. You don’t know why. You only know your son is now in custody. His future shattered. That night you fall asleep in despair. All is lost. Until you wake...and it is yesterday. And then you wake again...and it is the day before yesterday. Every morning you wake up a day earlier, another day before the murder. With another chance to stop it. Somewhere in the past lies an answer. The trigger for this crime--and you don’t have a choice but to find it. Also available in print.
Teen
“My Mechanical Romance” by Aexene Farol Follmutz
High school senior Bel Maier has an aptitude for engineering and teams up with robotics team captain Mateo Luna, but after a rough start together the nights of after-school work lead to romance. Also available on playaway.
“Nothing More to Tell” by Karen McManus
Four years ago, Brynn left Saint Ambrose School following the shocking murder of her favorite teacher—a story that made headlines after the teacher’s body was found by three Saint Ambrose students in the woods behind their school. The case was never solved. Now that Brynn is moving home and starting her dream internship at a true-crime show, she’s determined to find out what really happened. The kids who found Mr. Larkin are her way in, and her ex–best friend, Tripp Talbot, was one of them. Without his account of events, the other two kids might have gone down for Mr. Larkin’s murder—but instead, thanks to Tripp, they’re now at the top of the Saint Ambrose social pyramid. Tripp’s friends have never forgotten what Tripp did for them that day, and neither has he. Just like he hasn’t forgotten that everything he told the police was a lie. Digging into the past is bound to shake up the present, and when Brynn begins to investigate what happened in the woods that day, she uncovers secrets that might change everything—about Saint Ambrose, about Mr. Larkin, and about her ex-best friend, Tripp Talbot. Four years ago someone got away with murder. More terrifying is that they might be closer than anyone thinks. Also available on playaway.
Children’s
“Parker Shines On” by Parker and Jessica Curry
Parker Curry wonders about what it takes to be a real ballet dancer. The first step may be opening her heart.
“Wildseed Witch” by Marti Dumas
While the other girls have always known they were destined to be witches, Hasani is a Wildseed---a stray witch from a family of non-witches, with no background knowledge, no way to control her magic, and a lot to catch up on. ‘Wildseed’ may be an insult that the other girls throw at her, but Wildseeds are more powerful than they know. And Hasani will learn that there are ways to use magic and thrive that can never be taught in a classroom. Also available on audio CD.