The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for July, 2022 , ranging from raising healthy pets to celebrating foreign film. This month’s library events include:
Library Closed Monday, July 4 -- The Sun Prairie Public Library will be closed on Monday, July 4 to observe the Independence Day holiday. The drive-thru book drops will remain open.
Children’s & Teen ServicesSummer 2022 Reading Program — There’s a reading program for everyone – babies through teens! Register for the Summer Reading Program in person or online anytime between June 1st and August 6th.
Record your reading on a paper log or in the Beanstack app. Track by books (titles) or by minutes (time) – whatever works best for you. The more you read, the more prizes you earn. Complete 80 books or 12 hours to earn all the prizes, a pass to the Library Pool Party in August, and your “Library Champion’’ sign. Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-program for more details.
Adult Services
Adult Summer Reading Program, June 1 — Aug. 31, 2022 -- Log your reading time and complete activities to earn virtual badges. Every badge you receive earns you tickets to enter into prize drawings! Track your reading and other activities via Beanstack: https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.com/reader365. As you log your reading and activities, you earn “badges” and enter to win prizes. Drawings for all prizes will be held at the end of the Summer Reading Program. Winners will be notified by telephone or email the week of September 5 and must pick up their prizes at the library.
Not able to participate online? Stop by the Information Desk for a paper reading & activity log.
How to Raise Happier, Healthier Pets — On Thursday, July 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room, Dr. Marty Greer — a practicing veterinarian for 40 years — recently authored the book “Your Pandemic Puppy: Finding and Raising a Well-Adjusted Dog During COVID-19”.
During this program, Greer will share her expertise and experience in keeping dogs and cats happy and healthy, including important tips for staying on top of your pet’s wellness, up-to-date news about vaccines, dental health, dog bites, and more.
Medicare 101 — On Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m., the Library Conference Room will host this informational session designed to help those confused about Medicare.
Insurance agent Jake Zimmermann presents this free, educational program which discusses the different parts of Medicare (A, B, C and D) and how people can pay for health care after retirement.
Zimmermann will also cover: making the most of your rights, options and entitlements; how and when to enroll in Medicare; what Medicare does and doesn’t cover; Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance; and much more!
To reserve a spot for this program, please register on the library’s Event Calendar, or call 608-999-1000 to RSVP by phone. Additional sessions will be held in August, September and October.
Early Blues: Cherry & Jerry Concert -- On Wednesday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m., travel back in time 100 years when blues was new and everybody wanted more! St Louis based piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry will bring this music to us live in concert.
They’ll also share stories behind some of the songs and composers that put blues on the map. Pianist Jerry Rabushka performs the original sheet music, while Isaac Cherry, playing a setup of Cajon, cymbal, and bell tree, adds a beat born of many different influences. Together they create a unique sound that makes this show a must-see!
- This performance will be held on the lawn outside the Youth Services area of the building, so feel free to bring blankets or your lawn chairs! In the case of inclement weather, it will take place in the Community Room. Generously funded by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Mayhem in the National Parks -- On Thursday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m., hiker, biker, photographer, and traveler extraordinaire, John Lynn returns to the library’s Community Room to share his National Parks adventure.
Enjoy the scenery and general ‘mayhem’ that ensued during his 600-mile mountain bike and camping trip from Jackson Hole to West Glacier, Montana through Grand Teton, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Parks as well as a beautiful journey through Big Sky Country. The photos alone will be a feast for the eyes, and you’ll leave with some useful adventure travel tips.
Foreign Film Night: Hive -- On Monday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m., the library Community Room hosts Sundance’s triple award-winning film, which is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije, who, like many other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo.
In order to provide for her family, she bands with other widows in the community to launch a business selling a local food product. Together they find solace in discovering a future without their husbands. Yet, their will to live independently is met with hostility by the men of their village, leading to a feud that threatens their sovereignty and financial future.
This film is approximately 83 minutes and is not rated. In Albanian, with English subtitles.
Lauren Fox: “Send For Me” -- On Wednesday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room, best-selling Wisconsin author Lauren Fox — the brilliant mind behind this summer’s second annual Big Summer Read, “Send for Me” — will discuss her novel, the inspiration behind the story, and the life of a writer residing in Milwaukee.
If you’ve read the book (or plan to) you don’t want to miss your chance to ask questions and learn more.
Books will be available for sale and signing courtesy of Madison’s independent bookstore, Mystery to Me.
Who Are the Amish? The Library Community Room hosts this presentation on Thursday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m., featuring Mark Louden, a linguist who received his training at Cornell University. A fluent speaker of Pennsylvania Dutch and author of “Pennsylvania Dutch: The Story of an American Language”, Louden has published extensively on the subject as well as other German-American languages and also on Yiddish.
In addition to his position as the Alfred L. Shoemaker, J. William Frey, and Don Yoder Professor of Germanic Linguistics, he directs the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies and is affiliated with the Religious Studies Program, the Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies, and the Department of Linguistics. He also serves as an interpreter and cultural mediator for the Amish in multiple settings.
Louden will join the library to discuss the history and culture of Wisconsin’s Amish communities.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Join the Dream Bus bookmobile on Friday afternoons at The Element on Main apartments, Rolling Prairie apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools.
Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources and more at The Dream Bus on Fridays at these locations and times:
• The Element on Main Apartments — 102 Park Circle, 11 – 11:45 a.m.
• Rolling Prairie Apartments — 415 S. Bird Street, 12 – 12:45 p.m.
• Vandenburg Heights Park — 1020 Vandenburg Street, 1- 1:45 p.m.
Learn more about the Sun Prairie Library online at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/407/Sun-Prairie-Public-Library