The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for November, 2022, ranging from Legends and Lore of Winter to a Native American Environmentalism and storytimes. This month’s adult events include:
Library Closed for Thanksgiving
The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The drive-thru book drops will remain open.
Children’s & Teen Services
Small Fry Storytime
Mondays, Sept. 19-Nov. 14 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Small Fry Storytimes are 20-30 minutes long and are filled with 1-2 short books, songs, action rhymes and more! Some songs, stories and rhymes are repeated each week and new ones are gradually introduced. Grown-ups and big kids, please share in the fun too!
Little Kid Storytime
Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Nov. 8 9:30-10 a.m. Registration Required
Fridays, Sept. 23-Nov. 11 9:30-10 a.m. No Registration
Little Kid Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with short books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more—a different variety each week. The content of Tuesday’s Little Kid Storytime will be the same as Friday’s Little Kid Storytime. We are offering Tuesday as a registration required program and Friday without registration, based on feedback from the summer surveys.
Registration for Tuesday Little Kid Storytime will open two weeks prior to the event. Space is limited. All Storytime participants agree to abide by library policies and procedures.
Big Kid Storytime
Fridays, Sept. 23-Nov. 11 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Big Kid Storytimes are 30-35 minutes long and are filled with longer books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more—a different variety each week. This storytime is geared for children who are ready for stories that are a bit longer.
Puppet Theatre Storytime
Tuesday, Nov. 15 9:30 a.m. Registration Required
Thursday, Nov. 17 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m.
Puppet Theatre Storytime will be 25-30 minutes long and will feature many puppets. Geared For ages 0-5, but all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!
Young Critics Book Club
Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.
For those in 3rd-5th Grade. We each read our own book! After you’ve requested a book from the website, you’ll be invited to join an optional meeting on Zoom where we talk about the books!
Learn more on here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/young_critics_book_club
Gaming with Sammy on Zoom
Thursday, Nov. 10 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22 3:30 p.m.
Only for ages 7-12. We meet on Zoom. To get the link, please register on the Events Calendar. We play Among Us, Gartic Phone, Jackbox Games, and Roblox.
LEGO Family Time
Saturday, Nov. 12 1 p.m., Community Room
Stop in and create with LEGOs as a family! Our LEGO and DUPLO collections will be out for free play and creativity!
Young Explorers Club
Thursday, Nov. 17 at 2 or 4:15 p.m., Community Room
Only for ages 4-8. Children can be dropped off for this program. Each month we learn about something different, in October we’ll be learning about nocturnal animals. Registration is required, register on our Events calendar.
Winter Crafts
Week of Nov. 28
Make winter crafts! Geared for ages 3-11. A variety of different crafts will be offered—each child can make up to three projects to take home. Morning craft sessions are geared towards preschool age children; afternoon craft sessions are geared towards school age children; all sessions have something appropriate for all age levels. Children under 8 need an accompanying adult. No registration.
Tween Book Club
Wednesday, Nov. 9 4:30-5:15 p.m., Conference Room
Our Tween Book Club is intended for readers entering grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. For our November meeting we will discuss “New Kid” by Jerry Craft. Copies of the books are available to check out at the Children’s desk.
Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Teen Board Gaming
Friday, Nov. 11 4-5:30 p.m., Community Room
Play board games, Jackbox, Gartic Phone, and more! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Teen Book Club
Wednesday, Nov. 16 4:30-5:30 p.m., Conference Room
Our Teen Book Club is intended for readers ready for Teen materials and topics. Participation is generally 8th grade and up. Copies of the books are available at the Children’s desk. The book for our November meeting will be determined at our Oct. 26 meeting.
Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Teen Creativity Club
Friday, Nov. 18 4-5:30 p.m., Community Room
Join Melissa for Teen Creativity Club! The project for our November 18 meeting will be making decorations for the Library’s Yule Ball event in December. Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Adult Services
Native American Environmentalism
Tuesday, Nov. 1 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community Room
Patty Loew, retired director of Northwestern’s Center for Native American and Indigenous Research, will be here to discuss Native American environmental issues. Wisconsin’s rich tradition of sustainability rightfully includes its First Americans, along with tribal genealogists, land stewards, and preservers of language and culture. Following an earth ethics philosophy, the Indigenous people understood the cultural gravity that kept their people rooted to their ancestral lands and acted in ways that ensured the growth and success for future generations. In this way they honor the Ojibwe Seventh Generation tradition, which cautions decision makers to consider how their actions will affect future generations.
A retired Professor of Journalism at Northwestern University, Loew is a citizen of Mashkiiziibii (Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe) as well as a documentary producer, former broadcast journalist, and published author. We would like to thank the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation for their generous support of this program.
Legends and Lore of Winter
Wednesday, Nov. 2 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community Room
Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of weird spirits, odd tales of Santa Claus, bizarre superstitions, strange weather predictions, Krampus the Christmas Monster, stories of little people, New Year’s Eve rituals, the deadly wendigo, and numerous other Holiday traditions for the darkest days of the year. Armed with an education in psychology and a passion for the paranormal, presenter Chad Lewis is an expert within the field and a prolific author.
Movie Night! “Top Gun: Maverick”
Wednesday, Nov. 9 6-8 p.m. Community Room
Take a break from all that holiday prep and join us for a free screening of the blockbuster film, “Top Gun: Maverick”! After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. This movie is rated PG-13 and has a run time of two hours and ten minutes. Refreshments served!
Vital Signs Clinic
Friday, Nov. 11 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Community Room
Sun Prairie EMS Outreach is bringing awareness to good health! Stop by the library between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for a free blood pressure check, temperature check, and pulse & oxygen saturation reading from EMS Outreach, and gain some tools for managing and maintaining your health. EMS will also have free resources and giveaways on hand, including thermometers and pulse oximeters! No appointments needed, and children are welcome too.
Handmade Holiday Cards
Sunday, Nov. 13 2-4 p.m.
Indulge your creative side and join us for a handmade winter card making workshop! Facilitated by Jamie Statz-Paynter, an experienced crafter, educator, and popular Stampin’ Up! demonstrator. Space is limited so reserve your spot today! To register, please visit the Events Calendar on our website: www.sunlib.org
Origami Ornaments
Tuesday, Nov. 15 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a creative evening with master artist and Wisconsin Public Radio host Ruthanne Bessman and discover the art of origami. You’ll explore shapes, forms, and colors in this hands-on workshop to create gift boxes and winter star ornaments. Recommended for participants 10+. No registration is required and all materials will be provided free of charge. This evening is funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation
Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 29! The Foundation is excited to announce a $5,000 match gift for Giving Tuesday! Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement. All gifts made from Tuesday Nov. 22-Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29 will be counted towards the match goal. The total raised will go towards a family computer station. Mark your calendars and join us to kick off the season of gratitude! Additional details are available here: https://www.sunlibfoundation.org/givingtuesday
We’re Hiring!
The library is hiring a Bilingual Library Assistant I- Circulation and Information. Primary responsibilities of this position include: ensuring that all circulating policies and procedures are implemented and adhered to with attention to detail and equity and assisting library patrons with access to information within the library. This individual will also be providing customer service at a public desk, translating and interpreting library services in Spanish, as needed. This is a part-time, hourly position that pays $15.09. The online application and additional details are available here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sunprairiewi. The deadline to apply is Nov. 13.