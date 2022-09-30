The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of adult activities planned for October, 2022, ranging from Moroccan Vegetarian Cuisine to a Dave Martin concert and a Classic Creeper Matinee. This month’s adult events include:
Moroccan Vegetarian Cuisine Demo
Sunday, October 2 2-3 p.m., Library Community Room
Local chef, Huma Siddiqui, will be here for a live demonstration of one her favorite Moroccan recipes: vegetable tagine with pulao, and a delicious taste sampling will conclude the program! Registered attendees will receive a free copy of the recipe to take home and try their own hand at it! Space is limited. Please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com.
Virtual Cultural City Tour of San Jose
Thursday, October 13 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Take a live virtual walk through the historic city of San Jose! Led by experienced local travel guide, Alejandro Cano, we'll learn about Costa Rica's beautiful capital city of San Jose as we take in the beautiful sights and sounds. It's armchair travel at its finest. This event will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com.
Dave Martin Concert
Tuesday, October 18 6:30-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Dave Martin, musician and storyteller, takes us on a good-natured romp through the Midwest. He explores the culture and storied history of the region, performing both traditional and original songs while infusing quixotic anecdotes about his family’s place in America’s heartland. Dave's original lyrics and delightful music are influenced by folk and country singer-songwriter Steve Goodman, folk singer Greg Brown and Irish balladeers. All ages are welcome and invited to attend! This evening is funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
Latino Nights @ the Library: Community Altar – Discover the Importance of the Day of the Dead
Wednesday, October 26 6-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Everyone is invited! Build a community altar, come and eat traditional Day of the Dead bread and Mexican hot chocolate, and enjoy stories and activities for the whole family!
Classic Creeper Matinee
Sunday, October 30 2-3:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Join us for a 'Classic Creeper' viewing of the 1953 movie “The Hitch-Hiker”. The first film noir directed by a woman, Ida Lupino, it was selected for preservation by the US Film Registry. Inspired by the true-life murder spree of Billy Cook, “The Hitch-Hiker” is the tension-laden saga of two men on a camping trip (Edmond O'Brien and Frank Lovejoy) who are held captive by a homicidal drifter (William Talman). He forces them, at gunpoint, to embark on a grim joyride across the Mexican desert. At only 70 minutes long, you'll be home long before it is pajama pants time! Plus, there will also be popcorn and candy!
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Join the Dream Bus on Wednesday nights at The Element Apartments, Rolling Prairie Apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park. Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more! In addition to the Dream Bus, Community Schools and Sunshine Place/Second Harvest Foodbank will be providing an activity, necessity items, and a snack at each stop.
Wednesdays
The Element on Main Apartments
102 Park Circle
4 - 4:25 p.m.
Rolling Prairie Apartments
415 S. Bird St.
4:30 - 5 p.m.
Vandenburg Heights Park
1020 Vandenburg St.
5:10 - 5:45 p.m.