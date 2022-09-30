The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of youth activities planned for October, 2022, ranging from Star Wars Reads Day to storytimes and teen board gaming. This month’s youth events include:
Star Wars Reads Day (All Ages!)
Saturday, October 15 10:00-Noon
Celebrate Star Wars at the library, as we participate in this nationwide event! Come dressed in your favorite Star Wars costume and have fun with Star Wars games, crafts, and activities. The WI Garrison of the 501st Legion will once again be on hand for potential photo-ops to make this day amazing.
Small Fry Storytime
Mondays, September 19-November 7 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Small Fry Storytimes are 20-30 minutes long and are filled with 1-2 short books, songs, action rhymes and more! Some songs, stories and rhymes are repeated each week and new ones are gradually introduced. Grown-ups and big kids, please share in the fun too!
Little Kid Storytime
Tuesdays, September 20-November 8 9:30-10:00 a.m. Registration Required
Fridays, September 23-November 11 9:30-10:00 a.m. No Registration
Little Kid Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with short books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more—a different variety each week. The content of Tuesday’s Little Kid Storytime will be the same as Friday’s Little Kid Storytime. We are offering Tuesday as a registration required program and Friday without registration, based on feedback from the summer surveys.
Registration for Tuesday Little Kid Storytime will open two weeks prior to the event. Space is limited. All Storytime participants agree to abide by library policies and procedures.
Big Kid Storytime
Fridays, September 23-November 11 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Big Kid Storytimes are 30-35 minutes long and are filled with longer books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more—a different variety each week. This Storytime is geared for children who are ready for stories that are a bit longer.
Family Storytime
Thursday, October 13 6:30-7:00 p.m.
Family Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with songs and stories. Geared For ages 0-5, but all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!
Young Critics Book Club
Wednesday, October 5 at 4:00 p.m.
For those in 3rd-5th Grade. We each read our own book! After you’ve requested a book from the website, you’ll be invited to join an optional meeting on Zoom where we talk about the books!
Learn more on here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/young_critics_book_club
Gaming with Sammy on Zoom
Thursday, October 13 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 25 3:30 p.m.
Only for ages 7-12. We meet on Zoom. To get the link, please register on the Events Calendar. We play Among Us, Gartic Phone, Jackbox Games, and Roblox.
Young Explorers Club
Thursday, October 20 at 2:00 or 4:15 p.m., Community Room
Only for ages 4-8. Children can be dropped off for this program. Each month we learn about something different, in October we’ll be learning about nocturnal animals. Registration is required, register on our Events calendar.
Flicks & Bricks: Movie TBD
Thursday, October 27 2:00 p.m, Community Room
Flicks = watching a movie; Bricks = playing with LEGO®s. All ages are welcome, this is a family program. Stay and play together!
Tween Book Club
Wednesday, October 19 4:30-5:15 p.m., Conference Room
Our Tween Book Club is intended for readers entering grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. For our October meeting we will discuss “Thornhill” by Pam Smy. Copies of the books are available to check out at the Children’s desk.
Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th—12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Teen Board Gaming
Friday, October 21 4:00-5:30 p.m., Community Room
Play board games, Jackbox, Gartic Phone, and more! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th—12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Teen Book Club
Wednesday, October 26 4:30-5:30 p.m., Conference Room
Our Teen Book Club is intended for readers ready for Teen materials and topics. Participation is generally 8th grade and up. Copies of the books are available at the Children’s desk. The book for our October meeting will be determined at our September 28th meeting.
Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th—12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Teen Creativity Club
Friday, October 28 4:00-5:30 p.m., Community Room
Join Melissa for Teen Creativity Club! The projects for our September 30 meeting are air-dry clay, a Star Wars Reads Display, and a surprise. Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th—12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.