The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for September, 2022, ranging from a virtual Chilean Guitar Concert to a seminar about fathering. This month’s library events include:
Library closed for Labor Day
The library will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. The drive-through book drops will remain open.
Children and Teen Services
Wow! We had so many readers in the Summer Reading Program this year! Thank you to all who participated. The SRP ended August 6.
Programs resume in mid-September! We’ll have Storytime, Outdoor Storytime, LEGO® Club, Young Critics Club, Tween and Teen Book Clubs, Teen Board Gaming, Teen Creativity Club, and more! Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/sppl-kids-page for more information.
Adult Services
Moderated Discussion with Wisconsin Author Lauren Fox (Virtual)
Wednesday, September 14 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Join us for this newly rescheduled moderated discussion with best-selling Wisconsin writer and author of this year’s Sun Prairie Community Read, “Send for Me”! It’s your opportunity to learn more about Lauren, her life as a writer, and the books she reads (as well as pens). There will also be ample time left to ask your questions because the more you know...the more you know!
This event will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com.
Virtual Chilean Guitar Concert
Thursday, September 15 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Fan favorite and Chilean guitar virtuoso, Ricardo Parra returns to us live in a virtual concert from across the sea to perform pieces from his glorious new album as well as a few classics!
Hypnotic, lyrical, and absolutely relaxing, it’s the kind of music that makes for one beautiful and meditative night! This event will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log-in information, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. This evening is funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
From the Streets of New York to the Stages of the World: Being a Global Artist
Sunday, September 18 2-3 p.m., Library Community Room
Baron Kelly, University of Wisconsin Professor, will discuss his life path, from growing up in the streets of New York to becoming a global artist who graces the world’s stage.
His professional career began by singing with the Metropolitan Opera and evolved into a four-time world-traveled Fulbright Scholar, enabling him to bridge ethnic divides as a cultural specialist for the United States.
Kelly trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and holds a PhD in Theatre from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He is a published author and sits on numerous editorial boards including The Harold Pinter Review and the Comparative Drama Conference. This program is provided via a partnership with the UW Speakers Bureau.
Fathering: Challenges, Benefits, Barriers
Tuesday, September 20 6:30-7:30 p.m. Library Community Room
More men today are actively involved in the lives of their children than they would report was the case for their own fathers, however, our social fabric is still slow in its full integration of fathers.
Our organizations are challenged in their appreciation of the role of fathers, and even in the family, fathers face significant barriers. What are some of the father related, organization orientation, and relational factors that could enhance the contribution of fathers beyond child support?
Presented by Alvin Thomas, a clinical trained psychologist focused on the risk and protective factors for African-American boys, the positive development of youth, and the engagement of fathers in care of their children.
He is an alumni fellow of the International Max Planck Research School on the Life Course, and the Health Equity Leadership Institute. He has presented his work internationally and has earned numerous awards including the Center for the Education of Women Scholarship (Thomas is the first man to receive an award from the Center in its 40-year history). This program is part of a partnership with the UW Speaker’s Bureau.