The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for September, 2022, ranging from a virtual Chilean Guitar Concert to a seminar about fathering. This month’s library events include:

Library closed for Labor Day

Lauren Fox

Lauren Fox is the best-selling Wisconsin writer and author of this year's Sun Prairie Community Read, "Send for Me."
Baron Kelly

Baron Kelly will share his life experience, from growing up on the streets of New York to becoming a global artist.

Tags