September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and the Sun Prairie Public Library continues to provide free and easy public access to a plethora of resources available to anyone in the community with a card.
According to the American Library Association (ALA), National Library Card Sign-up Month started in 1987 by then secretary William Bennett who wanted to campaign for every child to get a library card and take advantage of what libraries have to offer.
In celebration, the ALA is giving away a $100 VISA gift card to a randomly-selected individual that posts a picture with their library card on social media with the hashtag #GetLibraryCarded.
Any local resident can get a free library card to the Sun Prairie Public Library. Library Director Svetha Hetzler said that there are more than 24,000 active card holders at the library. Signing up for a library card is free to local residents. The library makes the sign-up process as clear and easy as possible.
“The easiest way would be to come in and see someone at the welcome desk, but if people are comfortable navigating the computer it’s pretty user friendly,” Hetzler said. “It walks you through it online.”
After an individual applies for a library card, they are granted immediate access to all digital materials. Hetzler noted that no one has to physically step into the library to make use of their card.
“The great thing with Wisconsin Libraries is that with the Sun Prairie library card you get access to all the libraries throughout the state,” Hetzler said. “It gives you access to all the physical collections in the library with books, music and films. It also gives you access to all the databases and digital collections.”
Library Head of Access and Circulation Services Steev Baker added to the vast amount of available resources.
“Today, you can get a free library card to access the thousands of books, music, movies, magazines, and audiobooks in our building, plus technology like printing, faxing, scanning, computer and WI-FI,” Baker said. “Your library account also allows you to download, stream, and listen to thousands of digital things from music, audiobooks, and comics from Hoopla to horror movies, documentaries, and classic films from Kanopy to ebooks and audios from Libby.”
In addition, he added that a card gives access to many databases, allowing card holders to learn how to “speak a new language with Transparent Language, get investment tips from Morningstar, find new recipes with Food America, read reviews before you buy a toaster oven at Consumer Reports, look up your family history with Ancestry or get inspired to try a new a new artform with Creativebug.”
Hetzler said that the library is working on a display of all the library cards of each library in the South Central Library System to honor the National Library Card Sign-up Month.
“I think it’s the most important card for you to keep in your wallet,” Hetzler said. “We have a return on investment calculator on our website. You can simulate what the library is worth to you.”