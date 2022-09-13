Sun Prairie Public Library

The Sun Prairie Public Library is located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, across from Sheehan Park-West.

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and the Sun Prairie Public Library continues to provide free and easy public access to a plethora of resources available to anyone in the community with a card.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), National Library Card Sign-up Month started in 1987 by then secretary William Bennett who wanted to campaign for every child to get a library card and take advantage of what libraries have to offer.

