Frank Peot of Sun Prairie is being honored with the Robert E. Gard Superior Volunteer Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT).
The 2023 AACT National Awards will be presented at an awards ceremony, Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. during AACTFest 2023 National Theatre Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
The AACT Robert E. Gard Superior Volunteer Award is presented to volunteers over 65 who have served community theatre for over 25 years.
Peot began his involvement with theatre in elementary school and continued through high school, college and beyond. He joined AACT as a charter member in 1986. He has been a member of numerous AACT committees and has served as secretary for the AACT Board of Directors since 1990. Peot travels to all the board meetings, keeps the minutes and attends all the AACTFest events. He also has represented AACT at the International Amateur Theatre Association Congress and Festivals in Monaco, Norway, Korea and Canada.
In addition, Peot has extensive experience as an administrator, adjudicator, director, writer and designer, and has served as president, vice president, secretary and board member for many arts organizations. His resume includes involvement with over 300 productions, including as technical director for over 75 productions for Sun Prairie High School. He retired as a school teacher after 35 years.
AACT provides networking, resources and support for America’s theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.
Visit aact.org/awards for information on all AACT National Awards, 2023 AACT Award winners and previous honorees. To participate in AACTFest 2023 events during June 12–17, 2023, register at aact.org/23.