Midwest Performing Arts is presenting “The Nutcracker Ballet” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Theater. Show times are at 2 and 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Tickets are on sale now on Midwest Performing Arts’ website, www.mpadance.com.
The ballet’s cast of 90 dancers range from 5-year-old’s to adults and are local residents of Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, DeForest, Lodi and Verona.
Sun Prairie performers include Ainsely Morales, Faith Saunders, Lucy Mueller, Clara Uhler and Claire Larkworthy. The performances are family-friendly and centered around the youth performers. Professional guest artists that will be joining the cast include Ryan Galloway as the Nutcracker Prince and Martin Ortiz as the Mouse King and Arabian male lead.
Midwest Performing Arts is inviting the public to “join Clara, danced by Elaina Pokorny of Waunakee, on her magical adventure with her Nutcracker Prince.”
According to the press release, “the story begins on Christmas Eve in the home of the Silberhaus family. All of Clara’s friends attend the party and her Uncle Drosselmeyer brings magical gifts including a toy nutcracker for Clara. The nutcracker comes to life and takes Clara on a journey past the exciting and funny battle between the Mice and Toy Soldiers, through the Land of Snow and to the Kingdom of the Sweets. It’s a wonderful story ballet for the whole family to enjoy.”