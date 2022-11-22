The Nutcracker Ballet 2022

{span}Sun Prairie dancers in The Nutcracker Ballet include: Front Row (left-right) Ainsely Morales, Faith Saunders, Lucy Mueller. Back Row: Clara Uhler, Claire Larkworthy{/span}

 Contributed/Meghan McDermott

Midwest Performing Arts is presenting “The Nutcracker Ballet” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Theater. Show times are at 2 and 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Tickets are on sale now on Midwest Performing Arts’ website, www.mpadance.com.

