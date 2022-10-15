After several weeks of increasingly ineffective horror movies, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” was a nice change of pace. Actually, it was nice to have anything at all for the kids, who haven’t had a movie since “DC League of Super-Pets” all the way back in July.

In many ways, this harmless piece about a singing crocodile is exactly what the movie landscape – maybe the American landscape – needs right now. Unfortunately I’m much more grateful for this movie’s mere existence than for what it actually brings to the table.

Lyle Lyle Crocodile

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Lyle the Crocodile, voiced by Shawn Mendes, in a scene from "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.