Here’s a chance to ‘look behind the curtain’ and find out how an author’s idea for a good story becomes the novel you’re holding in your hands or reading digitally.
Author David Benjamin has spent many years transforming good story ideas into written manuscripts that have become published novels (look him up at www.lastkidbooks.com).
The Colonial Club in Sun Prairie will be hosting a free seminar on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. for those curious about how novels are created—from start to finish—or for anyone interested in garnering insight or breathing life into an incipient novel.
Anatomy of a Novel —What You’ll LearnFor participants in the seminar, Benjamin will illuminate the novel building process for both readers and writers.
You’ll gain an understanding of the author’s challenges and how to distinguish adequate writing from good writing, from great writing.
Although this is not a ‘writing class,’ Benjamin will conduct a very simple writing exercise.
Benjamin offers an inside look into questions writers often are asked like “Where do you get your ideas?” “How do you know your story idea hasn’t been written?” “How do you structure the narrative?”
He’ll also explain why it’s paramount to plan a novel in order to understand the ‘voices’ of the characters and the setting in which their drama unfolds.
“It’s also important to look closely at how characters are introduced, developed and explained,” Benjamin said. “How does each character’s voice and actions and their personalities differ from other characters in the book? These are all important factors in the process.”
The heart of any good story is the plot. During the program the author will talk about the central dilemma of the story, the when and where, how to thicken the plot and the necessity of “housekeeping chapters.”
You may be especially interested in the following dilemma. How do you start your story?
“It’s not uncommon to have first-page blues,” said Benjamin. “But that first page can make all the difference in whether someone wants to keep reading.”
Further, the author pointed out, “These questions underscore an immutable truth about storytelling. Each novel comes together in a different—usually surprising, often frustrating —way.”
About the author and program hostIf you know the name David Benjamin, it may be because you’ve read one of Madison author’s books that have earned numerous national book awards over several years. His stories are often set in the heartland.
Benjamin, who also calls Paris home for part of the year, has set several of his coming-of-age books in Tomah, where he grew up.
Since launching his imprint, Last Kids Books, in Madison in 2019 he has won 23 literary awards covering thirteen different writing genres, from seven different judging organizations. In 2021, his novel, They Shot Kennedy—set in Madison in November 1963—received the top honor for literary/contemporary/historical fiction in the Midwest Book Awards. This was the third award garnered by They Shot Kennedy.
Benjamin, a 1967 graduate of Madison’s Robert M. La Follette High School, has lived in and written about Tokyo, Paris, Brussels, California, New York and beyond, but nine of his 13 Last Kid Books titles are stories set in Wisconsin. In 2019, Benjamin initiated, at his high-school alma mater, a writing competition, the Robert M. Schuster Short Prose Award, which annually bestows $9,500 in scholarships to young writers at La Follette High.
His most recently published book, Choose Moose is a timely story about a likable group of young people tackling serious issues. “Choose Moose is a coming-of-age comedy. It’s intended as a fun read for young people. But it also serves, I hope, is a reminder to citizens young and old that local politics, affect all of us, even if we don’t pay attention” he said. “Especially if we don’t pay attention.”
While the story is fiction, it is solidly ground in a reality with which the author is quite familiar. During his journalism career, Benjamin covered hundreds of school board. city council and municipal committee meetings, “often,” he adds, “while fully awake.”