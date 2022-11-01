Here’s a chance to ‘look behind the curtain’ and find out how an author’s idea for a good story becomes the novel you’re holding in your hands or reading digitally.

Author David Benjamin has spent many years transforming good story ideas into written manuscripts that have become published novels (look him up at www.lastkidbooks.com).

David Benjamin

Author David Benjamin will present a free seminar for both readers and writers at The Colonial Club on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. Benjamin has authored 13 novels and is the winner of 23 book awards.
Choose Moose
Author David Benjamin’s most recently published book, Choose Moose is a timely story about a likable group of young people tackling serious issues.

