Erick Barke made a public comment to the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education on Sept. 26 about his concerns of “gender grooming” and racial disparities in discipline in the school district.
“My concern is what is going on with the gender grooming in the school district,” Barke said.
Barke is a father of two children in the school district, and his sixth-grade son told him about a staff member in his school that “was a man with a beard and lipstick dressed like a girl.”
Barke was concerned about the staff member and he couldn’t find him when he tried looking them up in the system. In addition, Barke wanted to know why the district spends time teaching about pronouns.
“In math class, they stop to read a book about pronouns,” Barke said. “Why this is being pushed on the first day of school, I have no idea. This is not about being inclusive. It’s a grooming tendency.”
Barke said his son brought home a survey that asks what his name is, if it’s okay to call him that name in front of your parents, what is your gender and pronouns and are these pronouns okay to use in front of your parents.
“Now why any teacher, staff member, anybody in the district has the right to ask questions about how to hide things from my kid or anybody else’s kid is just absurd,” Barke said. “You are putting out things that are disruptive to the family core.”
He added that the district “forces the issue upon kids’’ by having LGBTQ+ Pride Flags in schools. Specifically, he mentioned seeing a pride flag when driving past Meadow View Elementary School.
“This has absolutely no place in the district whatsoever,” he said. “I’m asking that my kid doesn’t have to be put through this stuff.”
The school district’s website provides numerous resources and LGBTQ+ information on the importance of inclusive learning environments and teaching pronouns.
According to the website, “Welcoming Schools has partnered with SPASD to provide comprehensive bias-based bullying prevention programs and gender inclusive professional development and resources.” In addition, there are Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Clubs that “provide a safe and welcoming space for any student who wants to talk about issues related to sexual orientation or gender identity and expression, or those who want to lend support in these areas.”
The district’s website includes a formal statement against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity:
“The Sun Prairie Area School District is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, nondiscriminatory learning environment for all students, including transgender and gender nonconforming students. Any discrimination, bullying, or harassment based on a person’s actual or perceived transgender status or gender nonconformity is prohibited.”
Barke’s other main concern was that the district has “two separate disciplinary actions when it comes to black students and white students.”
He said that he has experienced this with his daughter, where he further added that “black students are allowed to do whatever they want with no consequences.”
He added that he has heard indirectly that there is a principal at one of the schools that said, “if a black student is breaking a window, they are probably oppressed and we need to let them work through it.”
He added that his daughter has been called racist for not liking particular songs in class. Also, Barke said she’s been hit in the head with an orange and called racist for asking a black student if he threw it after she saw him holding the orange.
“All of this has happened in front of teachers and they didn’t do anything,” Barke said.
Stephanie Leonard-Witte, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity, is reaching out personally to Barke to address his concerns.
The SPASD Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion, Michael Morgan, offered a response to The Star:
“Our practices must be actively anti-racist and anti-oppressive, and the strategies to support our staff, families, and students must be comprehensive and coordinated. Our vision is to be a high-performing district of choice that reflects the cultures of our diverse community.
“We take all parent/caregiver concerns seriously and we want to listen. We continuously work to ensure that our schools are safe and welcoming for all students. While we know that things are not perfect within our system we are working each day to build a culture of care that includes safe learning environments conducive to student learning. Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), Responsive Classrooms, Developmental Designs, Welcoming Schools, Second Step Universal SEL Curriculum, and Restorative Justice and Restorative Practices are universal practices that we use within our system to support students’ socio-emotional growth and development.”