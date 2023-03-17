Kristin Keller and Bill Harris of Sun Prairie announce the arrival of Riftyn Cole Harris, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz., on March 6, 2023 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Riftyn’s grandparents are Karen Huemmel, Stacey Propp, Bill Harris Sr., Kristen Harris, James Keller and Bobbi Keller.
Send your birth announcements to spedit@hngnews.com.
