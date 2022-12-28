Protect plants from insects

Protect plants from pests with non-toxic solutions like Summit Sticky Traps. Just place one or two in the pot with the sticky side exposed because yellow attracts fungus gnats, aphids, thrips, leaf miners, and other harmful pests feeding on your plants.

Fight the post-holiday blues with a bit of indoor gardening. Keeping your houseplants healthy and looking their best with a bit of grooming this winter is sure to lift your spirits. Use these tips:

Clip off any dead leaves as they appear. Use a sharp snips or bypass pruner to make a clean cut that looks tidy and closes up quickly. An occasional brown leaf is not usually a problem but if browning continues, it might be time to take action. Evaluate the growing conditions and make needed adjustments.