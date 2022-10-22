Bristol Lutheran Church is located just outside of Sun Prairie at 6835 Hwy. N in the Town of Bristol.
The 23rd annual Holiday Arts and Craft Show will take place at Bristol Lutheran Church on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tammy Weiss has coordinated the arts and craft show since it began. She originally held it at Prairie View Middle School before moving it to Bristol Lutheran Church.
“There are 10-15 vendors this year,” Weiss said. “There will be ladies selling knitted and sewed items. I have another lady that makes her own jewelry.”
In addition, there will be a couple guys selling wood furniture and toys that they crafted. Other items will include homemade cards, photo albums and pot holders.
I used to be in the Sun Prairie Jaycees,” Weiss said. “I started the craft show with them, but decided to start doing it on my own.”
The church will run a breakfast and lunch for the vendors and customers that come to the event.
Weiss asks that you bring a dollar or a canned food item at the door to get in. She also charges the vendors $30 for the space.
“Any money I receive goes to the church and the Sun Prairie food pantry,” Weiss said.
She has previously donated $1,000 to the Prairie View Drama Club when she held the event at the school.
“I just enjoy doing it,” Weiss said. “I like to help out the community. That’s why I do it. I don’t take any of the money. I donate it all.”
The craft show will have concessions available throughout the day as well as a supervised child safe play area that parents can use in order to shop without worry.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.