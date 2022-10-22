Bristol Lutheran Church
Bristol Lutheran Church is located just outside of Sun Prairie at 6835 Hwy. N in the Town of Bristol.

 Chris Mertes

The 23rd annual Holiday Arts and Craft Show will take place at Bristol Lutheran Church on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tammy Weiss has coordinated the arts and craft show since it began. She originally held it at Prairie View Middle School before moving it to Bristol Lutheran Church.

