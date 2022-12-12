Bristol Lutheran Church is located just outside of Sun Prairie at 6835 Hwy. N in the Town of Bristol.
Bristol Lutheran Church is hosting “Carols and Cookies,” a Christmas concert and cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 17 to raise money for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
The Church, located at 6835 County Hwy N in Sun Prairie, will begin the concert at 6 p.m. Musicians include Gina Jorgenson and Friends, Bristol Lutheran Choir and Contemporary Worship Group.
Following the concert, the cookie walk will be from 7:30-9 p.m. The event is open to the public.
