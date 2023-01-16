The Sun Prairie Optimist Club is running a soap drive through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. All the supplies collected will be donated to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
Jennifer Bull, licensed agent for Primerica and member of the Optimists, brought the idea of running a soap drive up with the Optimist Club after holding soap drives in the past.
“People on food assistance cannot purchase household items such as soap, detergents or cleaners,” Bull said. “A lot of families are one paycheck away from the food pantry, but are still struggling.”
Despite being called a soap drive, there are a lot of donation possibilities. Common items in high demand include dish soap, laundry detergent, tampons, sugar, flour and cups.
According to Bull, several businesses have agreed to be drop-off sites. Any donations can be dropped off at Glass Nickel Pizza, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Budding Butterflies or the Emergency Food Pantry now until Feb. 14.
“In the past, I’ve asked my friends and my neighbors and put it on social media,” Bull said. “This year, I asked a few of the right people and it really blew up.”
In partnership with Business Networking International in Waunakee, Bull already donated 142 pounds this year to the Waunakee Food Pantry.
“I had to borrow a truck to deliver it all to the food pantry,” Bull said. “It felt really good. People donated things I haven’t even thought of like dishwasher cleaners.”
Bull is passionate about making sure everyone in the community can be healthy and afford basic hygiene.
“I just feel like food stamps are there to fill a gap, but basic hygiene should be a basic human right as well,” Bull said.