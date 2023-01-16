Jennifer Bull
Jennifer Bull shows off the soap drive drop-off box at Glass Nickel Pizza in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 

The Sun Prairie Optimist Club is running a soap drive through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. All the supplies collected will be donated to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.

Jennifer Bull, licensed agent for Primerica and member of the Optimists, brought the idea of running a soap drive up with the Optimist Club after holding soap drives in the past.

