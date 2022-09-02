Sun Prairie Area School District Board Clerk and retired teacher Carol Albright highlighted the importance of registering as an organ donor at the end of the last Sun Prairie School Board meeting on Monday, Aug. 22.
“My plea tonight is for people to consider being a donor,” Albright said. “Being a donor of any kind is a special thing to do.”
Albright’s data comes from UW Health research.
“Currently, there are more than 100,000 people in the United States awaiting organ transplants, including more than 1,500 in Wisconsin,” Albright said.
Unfortunately, not everyone receives an organ in time. Approximately 6,000 people die each year and 17 each day because the organs they need are not available. Many more patients get added to the waitlist each day than individuals that register as donors. There simply aren’t enough donors.
Albright is coming up on her five-year anniversary in September when she had a successful cadaver liver transplant.
“It’s been a long road,” Albright said. I’ve survived thanks to all my friends and family that babysat me and drove me around.”
However, she noted that many people aren’t as lucky as she was.
“I did not have to wait very long. I was approved to get on the transplant list and I got it in like a week’s time,” Albright said. “I was so sick that I went to the top of the list in the midwest. I don’t know where my organ came from, but I was lucky.”
She said that she even felt a little guilty because she knows people that have been waiting five years that are still on the list.
According to UW Health, roughly 150 people are added to the nation’s waiting list each day.
A single organ and tissue donor can save or heal the lives of more than 50 people.
There are options to donate organs while the donor is still living even though it is more common to be an organ donor in the event of death. According to Health Resources and Services Administration and organdonor.gov, organs and tissues that can be donated include:
• One of your kidneys;
• One liver lobe;
• A lung or part of a lung, part of the pancreas, or part of the intestines;
• Skin — after surgeries such as a tummy tuck;
• Bone — after knee and hip replacements;
• Healthy cells from bone marrow and umbilical cord blood;
• Amnion — donated after child birth; and
• Blood — white and red blood cells — and platelets.
These count for about 6,000 donations a year, representing 40% of total organ and tissue donations. Interested donors have to be approved by medical experts to mitigate health risks.
According to HRSA, more than half of all people on the transplant waiting list are from a minority group. Some diseases that cause end-stage organ failure are more common in these groups of people. An organ transplant is sometimes the only option for saving a life.
In 2020, a record 548 patients received transplants at UW Health, despite the pandemic. In 2021, more than 41,000 transplants from 20,300 donors brought renewed life to patients and their families across the United States.
“I would ask for you to consider signing the back of your driver’s license to be an organ donor,” Albright said. “Give the gift of life. I wouldn’t be here today if someone didn’t.”
To find more information about becoming a registered organ donor, visitwisconsindot.gov.