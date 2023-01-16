Egg Fu Yung (2022)

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with Egg Fu Yung.

his year, Chinese New Year begins on Sunday, Jan. 22 and will culminate with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5 as we welcome the year of the Rabbit.

You know me, if festivities are happening, I’m on board! In the Chinese culture, eggs symbolize birth or a new start, so this week I’m sharing the Chinese American classic Egg Fu Yung. This Chinese restaurant favorite is like an omelet filled with crisp vegetables served with a sweet and savory sauce.

