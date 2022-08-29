Central Heights Middle School and Prairie Phoenix Academy opened their doors Sunday, Aug. 28, with a pair of ribbon cutting ceremonies for both schools located at 220 Kroncke Dr. in Sun Prairie. Following each ribbon cutting, the public was able to take self-guided tours of the new renovations at each school.
Central Heights opens as third middle school
Formerly known as Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Central Heights Middle School held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their first school year as a middle school serving grades 6-8.
“Today is a historic day for the entire community,” School Board President Steve Schroeder said leading off the celebration. “This is a community that supports public education and without all of you we wouldn’t be here.”
He recognized a long list of people that came together to help renovate and open all the new schools this year.
Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron said it is important for the community to understand its accomplishments over the last few years.
“It’s important for the entire community of Sun Prairie to recognize that when we rally around a common vision and we come together to support kids and families, things that might be considered impossible happen here in Sun Prairie,” Saron said. “We should all be so proud of what we are able to do for kids and families.”
Principal of Central Heights, Sarah PrankeKlang, spoke about the renovations made to Central Heights to aid the improvement of teaching and learning.
“We are beginning our year with just under 500 students and around 75 total employees in our building,” PrankeKlang said.
Existing classrooms were renovated in the center of the building to create a new Library Media Center (LMC) with quiet study rooms and an audio/video lab. The gym received new flooring and fresh paint. A new fitness space was created for cardio and weights.
“The heart of this work was to make this building really feel like a middle school and I think we accomplished that,” PrankeKlang said. “I would like to thank all of our staff in this building who have been hustling all week to get their rooms ready.”
In addition, PrankeKlang said a new tech ed space was added with new shop equipment and the main office was updated with new carpet, paint and light fixtures to make it feel more welcoming.
An employee wellness clinic and professional learning center are still being developed, but will be finished to open in September.
PPA celebrates new building
Prairie Phoenix Academy (PPA) also opened their doors to their new building Sunday after recently shutting down their old school building.
“I’m just so proud that PPA finally has their own space that I believe we can be proud of,” Schroeder said. “It’s what our students deserve.”
PPA serves grades 10-12 as an alternative high school is connected to Central Heights.
“Our commitment to our students was to not only build amazing places for our students to learn and grow into the best version of their future selves, but that they were involved in the process along the way,” Saron said.
He added that the school board put in countless hours over the last seven years leading up to get to where they are today with the new schools and renovations.
“We serve as a model for the rest of the state and the nation, for what communities can do for kids and families when they come together around a shared vision.”
New building features include a new cafeteria with a serving area, teaching kitchen and breakout spaces. They also added a resource center that provides a shared collaborative space for students.
“I would like to uplift the community,” Principal Nikole Sconiers said. “We are looking to do our best work with the community and bring the community into these wonderful spaces.”
Existing tech ed spaces were repurposed to provide additional collaborative space. Other additions are an English language arts workshop and a small group/individual learning area for independent study.
“We will continue to rise up like phoenixes and show that this is an academy where students, scholars and families all deserve nothing but the best,” Sconiers said. “We want you to come in and support our learning. We have this space, let’s use this space.”