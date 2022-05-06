CATHOLICSacred Hearts Catholic Church221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie
www.sacred-hearts.org 608-837-7381
Pastor, Fr. Tom Kelley
Associate Pastor, Fr. Miroslaw Szynal
Mass Schedule
• Sunday: 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. 11 a.m.
• Monday-Friday: Call for Mass times
• Saturday: 5 p.m. Mass
Reconciliation Schedule
Saturday: 9:30-10 a.m.
St. Albert the Great
Catholic Church
2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie
Parish office: 608-837-3798
Msgr. Donn Heiar, Pastor
Mass Times
• Saturday: 4 p.m. Mass
• Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Mass
• Tuesday: 12:10 p.m.
• Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
• Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
• Friday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
St. Joseph Catholic ChurchEast Bristol • Fr. Jared Holzhuter
608-846-5726
Sunday 10:45 a.m. mass
Daily Worship Schedule:
• Tuesday 5 p.m. Mass
• Thursday 8 a.m. Mass
Private Confessions
Sundays before 10:45 a.m.
LUTHERAN
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod
300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie
608-837-7446 www.bethlehemlc.org
E-mail: office@bethlehemlc.org
Rev. Charlie Brandt, Senior Pastor
Rev. Rod Serbus, Associate Pastor
Jan Steinbrueck, Dir. of Christian Ed
Sunday Services
8 a.m. Traditional Worship (Sanctuary)
9:15 a.m. Contemporary Worship
(Fellowship Hall)
10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship
(Sanctuary)
Monday Service
6:30 p.m. Devotional Worship
Bristol Lutheran Church(ELCA) 6835 North Hwy. N (1.5 mile north of Hwy.151)
608-837-6093 Handicap accessible
Pastor Tim Knipfer
“Bristol is a welcoming, giving, family-centered congregation invested in the lives of one another and the community. We are small, but we do big things!”
Worship Service 9 a.m.
Sunday School during worship
Virtual Worship at 10 a.m.
(see website for link)
New Life Church7564 Cottage Grove Road (Madison)
608-223-9337
Pastor Heather Hayward
Follow us on Facebook
Worship services held virtually on Facebook Live every Sunday 9:30 a.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church(ELCA) 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie
608-837-3111
Pastors Tim Hansen and Seth Hecox
Service Schedule
Sundays: Sanctuary Worship 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: Sanctuary Worship 6 p.m.
Sunday Video Worship at 9 a.m. on our YouTubechannel and 12 noon on KSUN
View worship services online,www.oslc-elca.org
Peace Lutheran Ministries(WELS) “Proclaiming Peace through Jesus Christ”
Worship Times
Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Mondays 6:30 p.m.
Grow in Peace Learning Center (6 weeks to 4K)
Lutheran Elementary School (Grade K-8)
1007 Stonehaven Drive Sun Prairie
608-837-5346 For more info please visit www.peacewels.org
PRESBYTERIANBryn Mawr Presbyterian229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove
608-839-4768 brynmawrcg@gmail.com
Pastor Elaine Hanson-Hysell
Worship: 9:30 a.m. Sunday
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.
“The small church with the big heart”
UNITED METHODISTSun Prairie United Methodist Church702 North St., Sun Prairie
608-837-5554
Pastor: Jenny Arneson
Sunday worship in-person: 8:30 & 10:45 a.m.
9:45 Church School
online worship: www.sunprairieumc.org