CATHOLIC

Sacred Hearts Catholic Church

221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie

www.sacred-hearts.org 608-837-7381

Pastor, Fr. Tom Kelley

Associate Pastor, Fr. Miroslaw Szynal

Mass Schedule

• Sunday: 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. 11 a.m.

• Monday-Friday: Call for Mass times

• Saturday: 5 p.m. Mass

Reconciliation Schedule

• Saturday: 9:30-10 a.m.

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church

2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie

Parish office: 608-837-3798

www.saintalberts.org

Msgr. Donn Heiar, Pastor

Mass Times

• Saturday: 4 p.m. Mass

• Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Mass

• Tuesday: 12:10 p.m.

• Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Mass

• Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Mass

• Friday: 8:30 a.m. Mass

St. Joseph Catholic Church

East Bristol • Fr. Jared Holzhuter

608-846-5726

stjosepheastbristol.org

Sunday 10:45 a.m. mass

Daily Worship Schedule: Tuesday

5 p.m.

Mass • Thursday 8 a.m. Mass

Private Confessions

Sundays before 10:45 a.m.

LUTHERAN

BethlehemLutheran Church

The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod

300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie

608-837-7446 www.bethlehemlc.org

E-mail: office@bethlehemlc.org

Rev. Charlie Brandt, Senior Pastor

Rev. Rod Serbus,

Associate Pastor

Jan Steinbrueck, Dir. of Christian Ed

Sunday Services

8 a.m. Traditional Worship (Sanctuary)

9:15 a.m. Contemporary Worship

(Fellowship Hall)

10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship

(Sanctuary)

Monday Service

6:30 p.m. Devotional Worship

Bristol Lutheran Church

(ELCA) 6835 North Hwy. N

(1.5 mile north of Hwy.151)

608-837-6093 Handicap accessible

www.bristollutheran.org

Pastor Tim Knipfer

“Bristol is a welcoming, giving,

family-centered congregation

invested in the lives of one another

and the community.

We are small, but we do

big things!”

Worship Service 9 a.m.

Sunday School during worship

Virtual Worship at 10 a.m.

(see website for link)

New Life Church

7564 Cottage Grove Road (Madison)

608-223-9337

www.newlifelc.com

Pastor Heather Hayward

Pastor@newlifelc.com

Worship services held virtually on

Facebook Live every Sunday

9:30 a.m.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

(ELCA) 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie

608-837-3111

www.oslc-elca.org

Pastors Tim Hansen and Seth Hecox

Service Schedule

Sundays: Sanctuary Worship

8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Sanctuary Worship 6 p.m.

Sunday Video Worship at 9 a.m. on our

YouTube channel and 12 noon on KSUN

View worship services online,

www.oslc-elca.org

Peace Lutheran Ministries

(WELS) “Proclaiming Peace through

Jesus Christ”

Worship Times

Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Mondays 6:30 p.m.

Grow in Peace Learning Center

(6 weeks to 4K)

Lutheran Elementary

School (Grade K-8)

1007 Stonehaven Drive Sun Prairie

608-837-5346 For more info please

visit www.peacewels.org

PRESBYTERIAN

Bryn Mawr Presbyterian

229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove

608-839-4768 brynmawrcg@gmail.com

www.brynmawrpc.org

Pastor Elaine Hanson-Hysell

Worship: 9:30 a.m. Sunday

Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.

“The small church with the big heart”

UNITED METHODIST

Sun Prairie United Methodist Church

702 North St., Sun Prairie

608-837-5554

Pastor: Jenny Arneson

Sunday worship in-person:

8:30 a.m. drive-in outdoor worship (bring your lawn chair!)

10:00 a.m. indoor worship

9:45 Church School

online worship:

www.sunprairieumc.org