CATHOLIC
Sacred Hearts Catholic Church
221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie
www.sacred-hearts.org 608-837-7381
Pastor, Fr. Tom Kelley
Associate Pastor, Fr. Miroslaw Szynal
Mass Schedule
• Sunday: 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. 11 a.m.
• Monday-Friday: Call for Mass times
• Saturday: 5 p.m. Mass
Reconciliation Schedule
• Saturday: 9:30-10 a.m.
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie
Parish office: 608-837-3798
Msgr. Donn Heiar, Pastor
Mass Times
• Saturday: 4 p.m. Mass
• Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Mass
• Tuesday: 12:10 p.m.
• Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
• Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
• Friday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
St. Joseph Catholic Church
East Bristol • Fr. Jared Holzhuter
608-846-5726
Sunday 10:45 a.m. mass
Daily Worship Schedule: Tuesday
5 p.m.
Mass • Thursday 8 a.m. Mass
Private Confessions
Sundays before 10:45 a.m.
LUTHERAN
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod
300 Broadway Drive
Sun Prairie
608-837-7446
E-mail: office@bethlehemlc.org
Rev. Rod Serbus, Senior Pastor
Rev. Charlie Brandt, Pastor
Jan Steinbrueck, Director of Christian Ed
Sunday Services
8 a.m. Traditional Worship (Sanctuary)
9:15 a.m. Sunday School/Bible Class
10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship (Sanctuary)
10:45 a.m. Contemporary Worship (Fellowship Hall)
Monday Service
6:30 p.m. Worship
Bristol Lutheran Church
(ELCA) 6835 North Hwy. N
(1.5 mile north of Hwy.151)
608-837-6093 Handicap accessible
Pastor Tim Knipfer
“Bristol is a welcoming, giving, family-centered congregation invested in the lives of one another and the community. We are small, but we do big things!”
Worship Service 9 a.m.
Sunday School during worship
Virtual Worship at 10 a.m.
(see website for link)
New Life Church
7564 Cottage Grove Road (Madison)
608-223-9337
Pastor Heather Hayward
Follow us on Facebook
Worship services held virtually on Facebook Live every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
and in-person at 8:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
(ELCA) 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie
608-837-3111
Pastors Tim Hansen and Seth Hecox
Service Schedule
Sundays:
8 a.m. Worship
9:15 a.m. Sunday School
10:30 a.m. Worship
Wednesday night worship at 6 p.m., beginning on Sept. 28
Sunday Video Worship at 12 noon on KSUN and on our YouTube channel.
View worship services online,
Peace Lutheran Ministries
(WELS) “Proclaiming Peace through
Jesus Christ”
Worship Times
Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Mondays 6:30 p.m.
Grow in Peace Learning Center
(6 weeks to 4K)
Lutheran Elementary
School (Grade K-8)
1007 Stonehaven Drive Sun Prairie
608-837-5346 For more info please
visit www.peacewels.org
PRESBYTERIAN
Bryn Mawr Presbyterian
229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove
608-839-4768 brynmawrcg@gmail.com
Pastor Elaine Hanson-Hysell
Worship: 9:30 a.m. Sunday
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.
“The small church with the big heart”
UNITED METHODIST
Sun Prairie United Methodist Church
702 North St., Sun Prairie
608-837-5554
Pastor: Jenny Arneson
Sunday worship in-person:
8:30 a.m.
10:45 a.m.