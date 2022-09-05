I must confess I heavily lean towards being a workaholic; I just love working and keeping myself busy.
The other day I took a little break, got a cup of coffee, sat down, and caught up with the news on TV. Just as I was ready to turn off the TV, there was a commercial of some ice cream company, I don’t remember which one but the focus was on a banana split. I didn’t have too much interest and just returned to my office.
As I was working, I started thinking about that banana split. I couldn’t remember the last time I had a banana split, but it has been quite a while.
It didn’t last long, and a song began dancing in my head, “Tra la la, one banana, two banana.” Where that came from, I have no idea. I had never heard that song before in my life, or at least I cannot remember ever hearing it.
Not too long ago, an ice cream truck set up not far from our house. I remember one of the things they had to offer was a banana split.
Unable to focus on my work, I began thinking of how I could sneak out, go and get one of their banana splits. Then, of course, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage would have nothing to do with this. I’m on a special diet that does not include banana splits, at least in her opinion.
I’ve never had this happen before, but I was becoming obsessed with a banana split. Why? I have no idea why it obsessed me like this. After all, it’s not an Apple Fritter!
Suddenly, my wife appeared at my office door and said, “I have a headache, and I’m going to go to bed and sleep this off. Maybe you can get your own lunch today.”
Talk about being handed a golden goose; my plan came together. I could sneak out while she was sleeping and get that infamous banana split I’ve been thinking about all morning.
Waiting a few minutes after she went to bed, I very carefully snuck out, got into my truck and drove to the ice cream truck. I sat there and enjoyed a wonderful banana split. Then, as I was eating, I sang, “Tra, la, la, one banana, two banana.”
I was rather ecstatic as I drove home, parked the truck and went inside the house still singing. Then, as I went inside, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was standing there, looking at me with both hands on her hips, and said, “And where were you?”
Trying to change the subject, I asked how her headache was, but it did not work, as usual. So I decided to tell her the truth and take my punishment like a husband.
As I humbly returned to my office, I thought of what King Solomon once said. Proverbs 12: 22, “Lying lips are abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly are his delight.”
Although I sometimes think that lying is a strategy to get me out of trouble it always has the opposite effect.
I’m not smart enough to be a good liar. Also, to be a good liar you have to a very good memory of which I don’t. Telling the truth is one thing that delights the Lord.