Last week was the first anniversary of my heart attack. My celebratory plan was to go to McDonald’s for a double cheeseburger, large fries, and a chocolate milkshake.

Somehow The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage discovered my celebratory plans.

Double cheeseburger, fries, shake

A double cheeseburger, large fries, and a chocolate milkshake were in the pastor's plans -- until the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage foiled them in her Sissy Van.
Dr. James Snyder

Dr. James

Snyder